Not everything is high at the Mallorca Open: Kyrgios falls out of the box

It has been several weeks since the Mallorca Open announce the presence of Nick kyrgios in its main painting, a fact to say the least curious. However, the Australian has dropped out of all the grass-court events that he was targeting so far, until today we have been that he will not be in Mallorca either. After the signings of Djokovic, Medvedev and Thiem, surely this absence hurts less.

Mallorca update:

OUT: Delbonis, Kyrgios

IN: Vesely, Moutet

