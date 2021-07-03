Not everything is happiness in Italy, Spinazzola breaks

MUNICH.

Leonardo Spinazzola, which was changed due to injury in the final part of Italy’s victory over Belgium (2-1), this Friday in the quarterfinals of the Eurocup, Achilles tendon was damaged, indicated the Italian Soccer Federation.

That injury, depending on the severity, I could take you off for several months.

Those responsible for the Azzurra saw after the game “clinical signs of injury to the left Achilles tendon” of the left side of Roma (28 years), one of the best in Italy since the start of the Eurocup.

The player left the field in tears in the 79th minute.

The first important thing is that we feel sorry for ‘Spina’. He didn’t deserve this injury. He was playing extraordinarily well, he was even one of the best in the European Championship, “said coach Roberto Mancini.

By his side, player Lorenzo Insigne said it will be “a great loss” for the Nazionale.

