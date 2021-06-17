Not everything goes in social networks to win readers

AstraZeneca vaccine, back in the limelight for its alleged link to deaths from thrombosis. (Creative Commons image seen on Flickr, credit: Marco Verch).

The head of the La Vanguardia newspaper account on Twitter yesterday starred in an embarrassing episode in light of the news of the failure of the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, in its attempt to create an effective treatment against Covid-19 for those people who cannot be vaccinated.

The tweet that raised the outrage against the Vanguard has been deleted, but many users of the social network made a capture of it to continue protesting. (Image seen on Twitter).

On these lines, you can find the famous tweet, which has been removed by the newspaper. Even so, the anger against the Catalan newspaper continues to be high, with constant mentions of new users who call them anything but “pretty”. The reason? Many readers understood that the tweet was too ambiguousSince it could be interpreted that he was talking about the AstraZeneca vaccine (one of the favorite pin pan pum dolls of a certain sector of the alarmist press) and not about the treatment with monoclonal antibodies.

My interpretation? There are two options: or the La Vanguardia community manager is clumsy like him alone and had an unforgivable communication failure (because the tweet obviously gives rise to the misinterpretation of the news) or has voluntarily done a Machiavellian exercise in search of traffic, sacrificing the good name of the newspaper along the way (there are everywhere fans of “clickbait”). If the latter is the case, the subterfuge is totally unacceptable because in the middle of a pandemic, not everything goes. We are playing with something too serious!

To achieve the long-awaited herd immunity, science needs reach as many people as possible, and for this it is always appreciated that the media provide reliable, rigorous and unambiguous information. Any half ink or ambiguity will be taken advantage of by those undocumented who live in an anti-progress bubble, to try to sow doubts among the undecided.

I would really like to believe that we owe the failure to an inexperienced intern, but the truth is that this Catalan newspaper get used to skating from time to time in matters as serious as discerning the information that is capable of saving lives, from which it does the opposite.

Indeed, it is not the first time that Internet users (fortunately increasingly well versed in scientific matters) take it against this newspaper. One of its star sections, called “The Contra“(Because it is published on the last page of the newspaper) includes from time to time interviews with pseudoscientists. Many educated readers feel betrayed when the newspaper gives space to people who defend absurd and false ideas such as homeopathy. Unfortunately, it does not only happen in “La Contra”, in La Vanguardia one can find interviews with such bizarre characters as the healer Josep Pàmies, who by the way has been denounced by Crimes against public health.

The world of disclosure has expressed its displeasure against this newspaper on multiple occasions. In 2013 our partner Alejandro Fernandez Muerza He already alerted readers to this somewhat “magufa” section of the Vanguard, writing a letter to the then-reader’s defender. Another of our colleagues, the television Pere Estupinyá (The brain hunter) published in 2012 another letter of complaint (this time in English) in a digital medium associated with MIT.

In defense of the newspaper, it must be said that the treatment of the news, once the controversial tweet was clicked, was completely successful. Just below the headline you could read a heading in which it was clarified: “treatment, which has nothing to do with already approved vaccines, does not prevent asymptomatic covid-19 in people recently exposed to the virus”.

Either way the damage is done. I fear that once again AstraZeneca takes undeserved sticks. What a pity that this other news that announces the 92% effectiveness of its vaccine against hospitalization for the Delta variant of Covid-19 is not given the same hype.

