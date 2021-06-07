“Not everyone who reaches the elite has had adequate psychological preparation”

On serve, Naomi Osaka. “I am not going to do any press conferences during Roland Garros. I have thought many times that people are not considerate of our mental health. I have seen many videos of athletes breaking down in a press room after losing a game, something that has happened to me too. That’s like finishing off a person who has fallen, and I don’t understand the reasons behind it. “

To the rest, Roland Garros … and the rest of Grand Slams. “He was reminded of his obligations, the consequences of not complying with them and that the rules must apply equally to all players […] As a sport, there is nothing more important than ensuring that no player has an unfair advantage over another, which is unfortunately the case in this situation. if you refuse to take the time to engage in media engagements while others comply. “

To the volley, Naomi Osaka. “I think that now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I retire so that everyone can return to focus on the tennis that takes place in Paris. I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that the moment was not ideal. and that my message could have been clearer. More importantly, never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly. The truth is, I have suffered long bouts of depression since the 2018 US Open and it has taken me a long time to deal with it.. Anyone who knows me knows that I am an introvert, and anyone who sees me at tournaments will have noticed that I often wear headphones, as that helps calm my social anxiety. […] I have big waves of anxiety before speaking to the media. “

Point and set for the world’s No. 2 … but no match. There were no more matches. Sure enough, he withdrew.

It was played with an audience, by the way. “Without the press, without the people who usually travel and write about our achievements, we would probably not be the athletes that we are,” said Rafa Nadal. “The press is part of our job. We know what to expect when we decide to be professional tennis players,” said Ashleigh Barty, No. 1 ahead of Osaka. “It is my responsibility to do the press. I have always been a supporter, both for good and for bad, because we need the media“Garbie Muguruza stressed.” I have had difficult moments in my career, but I have not had problems with the media after games; I have not felt that the press wanted to attack me “, completed Daniil Medvedev.

The opinion of the Russian tennis player is especially interesting, because he shares with Naomi a certain dislike for the surface on which the Parisian tournament takes place. She has never passed the third round at Garros, but this time she also appeared with just one victory on the previous clay tour. In Madrid, precisely, before his compatriot Misaki Doi. “We already know that I have not won many matches on clay“, he added.”But a journalist has not come to tell me what to do“, nuance immediately.

It has continued to play with the public, by the way. “It is so impressive to take the right path when the powers that be are not protecting their own … my highest respects to Naomi Osaka,” slipped Stephen Curry from the NBA. “Proud of you”, clarified Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from the United States Senate. “Please take mental health seriously. Without the support I had, I would not be here“, he pointed back to the world of the Mardy Fish racket, with a history of anxiety.

In that particular tier there is no unanimity, but the impression remains that the Japanese received more affection after the volley than after the serve.

Journalism must assume that it is no longer alone: ​​there are other forms of communication Jos Luis Rojas (professor of sports journalism)

Because that was a war of communications between which mediated a real match, the one that Osaka beat the Romanian Tig (6-4 and 7-6) in the first round. It was after the event that she did not actually go to the press room and it was after it that the organizers effectively made her go through the cash register ($ 15,000), threatening subsequent forceful decisions that they did not have to make because the tennis player herself had already made them in way of farewell to the tournament. “I announced it preemptively because I feel like the rules are pretty outdated in some places and I wanted to highlight that“Naomi insisted.” We wish him the quickest recovery possible and we hope to have him in our tournament next year, “replied this time Gilles Moretton, president of the French Tennis Federation.

Does sport give mental health the importance it deserves? Journalism is so tight? “It is assumed that the athlete knows how to deal with this pressure, but not everyone who reaches the elite has had adequate psychological preparation, especially if they are young people. They do not assume their status as a media star, they do not fit the criticism, no he is well advised … this is how such surprising situations occur, “explains Jos Luis Rojas, a sports journalism professor, to Primera Plana. “I suspect that these new generations are also born under the protection of social networks. In this context, conventional media are not what they used to be, essential, and other platforms are preferred, own or other people’s “, expands.

Two premises that, Rojas argues, lead to a conclusion: “The inexperience or lack of preparation of these athletes and the context of digitization create a distancing from journalism. There is a general critical current towards the credibility of the media, in which they have repercussions those flawed relationships. Athletes post their messages as and when they want, but it is striking that there is always a taunt saved, as in the recent case of Zidane. These are the new times, those of the end of intermediation. Journalism has to assume the new situation, because it is no longer alone and there are other possibilities of communication, so it must seek new paths by doing a review exercise “.

Jos Carlos Jaenes, sports psychologist, also takes a position: “Athletes are just as vulnerable as the general population, so they suffer from stress, anxiety, depression, insomnia … Many are not inclined to talk about these problems, because they experience them as a weakness, so the fact of exposing them, of externalizing them, should be understood as a first step towards healing.Naomi Osaka is included: “I have read about the case to a colleague and it seems that this girl can indeed be under pressure and that the media acts as stressors. Faced with a social situation of exposure, she becomes nervous to the point that she prefers not to face it. He could use psychological assistance, but for now, as there are rules that all participants in these tournaments are subject to, a possible solution would be for a specialist to present an honest report on the diagnosis. ”

It seems that an athlete cannot afford to say that he is having a bad time Jos Carlos Jaenes (sports psychologist)

Jaenes does not consider the media guilty: “They ask and if you don’t feel strong mentally. Each one is as it is: Rafa Nadal, for example, has the tic of taking off his cap and scratching his head when he doesn’t like a question. Psychological preparation is essential, but many athletes do not ask for it until they see themselves with the noose around their necks. There are those who stay by the wayside because they are capable on a technical or tactical level, but not on a psychic level … It seems that an athlete cannot allow himself to say that he is having a bad time. It is okay if you visit a knee surgeon, but it is okay if you go to a psychologist. You have to show that these things happen and that they have tremendous consequences. How difficult it will be for this tennis player to withdraw from such a tournament! They are emotional reactions painful to see or to suffer “.

Osaka was born 23 years ago … in Osaka. His father is Haitian, his mother is Japanese, and he moved to the United States when he was three years old. That she plays with the Japanese flag is also not trivial for the case in question, because the impressive media coverage from that country based on her tense successes has already caused some tense situation since she does not speak the language particularly well. Where there is no pressure that is worth it is on the track, because his since his debut on the circuit is a curious route: most of the WTA titles that he collects correspond directly to Grand Slams, four out of seven in two direct successions from the US Open (2018 and 2020) and Australia (2019 and 2021). But health does not forgive, here we mean health both physically and, above all, mentally. And with it … you don’t play around.

“I admire your vulnerability“The tennis player Coco Gauff, who is not even of legal age, snapped at Naomi. Osaka may have done the sport a great favor by showing herself like this: vulnerable.

“Before an athlete I am a black woman”

Naomi Osaka is also characterized by her stance against racial injustice. In fact, he decided to withdraw from the semifinals of the last Cincinnati tournament, in protest of the police shooting on Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. “Before being an athlete, I am a black woman,” she said then. During the USOpen, in addition, he wore the names of the victims of that violence in the masks with which he walked to the track.

Subscribe to the BRAND Weekend Newsletter and receive in your email, Saturdays and Sundays first thing in the morning, the reports, interviews and in-depth graphics of MARCA and those of its Sunday supplement ‘Primera Plana’.