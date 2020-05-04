Ana Olivert, at the Paris Valencia bookstore, Monica Torres

The door is closed, but there is light behind the counter. Shelves that go up to the ceiling and go all the way down are kept dim. Ana Olivert does not stop answering the phone. Unlock the cordless phone under an elegant David Bowie reading sign. “Sorry, I’m very busy, I can’t keep up. There is a lot of order ”, says the manager of the Paris-Valencia bookstore, located next to the Estació del Nord in Valencia. It has half opened: it accepts orders, prepares them and dispatches them on the threshold of the central bookstore, as recommended by the Gremi de Llibrers in Valencia if they still do not have all the security measures required by the Government for customers and the sellers.

“The truth is that selling online, at home, has not worked very well for us [durante el confinamiento], but now we do have a lot of work. They ask us for literature books, like Almudena Grades’ latest novel; also tests, like one on the virus ”, she explains hurriedly. In its half century of life, this book-selling establishment, known for its collection and offerings, has never closed for so many days, much less 50 days, as it has now.

Almost two months in which the news service has been suspended. “There were no customers, there were no booksellers and the delivery agencies were saturated. We have had distribution only of the orders that have been done to us ”, explains Nacho Ferraz, president of Gremi and bookseller in El Cresol. He assures that the majority of neighborhood bookstores, like his, and town bookstores have raised the blind today even if it was half. His clientele is usually local and he has no problems getting around. In more central establishments the public is more passing through or comes from other enclaves. “I am giving an appointment every five minutes. Only one customer per bookseller. It also depends on the management of each bookstore. If you have workers or not. You have to meet many rules and it depends on each bookstore, “he points out.

The Tirant Lo Blanc chain will possibly open at least one of its four bookstores next week, always depending on the evolution of the health crisis and security measures. During the quarantine, the also legal editorial, one of the most important in this discipline in Spain, has reinforced online sales with “50% of staff, in addition to increasing turnover in this section by more than 40%”, explains Rafael Domínguez . “We have continued to sell quite a bit of a university manual; in legal law, the professional part has decreased a little, but instead the literature, the essay and the children’s book have increased a lot, ”says the bookseller. The latest novels by Ildefonso Falcones and Juan Gómez-Jurado, El pintor de almas and La reina roja, respectively, are some of the best-selling titles in the confinement.

Domínguez remembers that the demands were announced in the BOE last Sunday and some are not easy to meet. Therefore, until everything is clarified, they do not have a great urgency to open, least of all the bookstore located next to the Tarongers university campus, which remains closed.

