Juan Manuel Vázquez

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. a12

As they entered the gym again, a mixture of sensations and feelings invaded them. Alfredo Caballero, boxing coach in Hermosillo, returned with some of his fighters who are enlisting to resume activity under a new modality. In a television forum, without an audience and with very few people on the show.

The first thing that received them was the smell of the confinement and the emotion after so many weeks away from the trade to which they dedicate all their days. After disinfecting the entire place and the working instruments, only a few entered, those who will practice permanently while waiting for the authorization to fight on June 20 or 27 at a television forum in Mexico City. Among those who may return are world champions at super featherweight, Miguel Berchelt, and WBC super flyer, Francisco Gallo Estrada.

Only a few of us returned, Caballero says; the gym was disinfected, that will be done daily before and after work, we cannot be many and we must have distance.

The impatience to return was noticeable. Two months confined, without the possibility of sparring, some without being able to run outdoors, with altered schedules. No one, Knight says, can return to sustain a combat that is too demanding, it takes time to get in shape.

It even seemed that everything was normal, he confesses; but which one, everything is different, life is no longer normal.

When his fighters found out that he would reopen the gym, they called him in a crowd. He had to contain them, explain that they could only report those that are signed in a promoter that will organize the functions. The others still have to wait.

I’m sorry to say that not all of them, Caballero admits; but we can’t be crowded in the gym, you still can’t.

