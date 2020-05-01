It is known that one of the biggest passions of the protagonist of ‘Indiana Jones’ in addition to acting is being an airplane pilot, in which he has been noted for his ability on the air, however, his years of experience have not made him get in trouble, Well, this week it has been reported that Harrison Ford is being investigated for a mistake while piloting at a California airport.

After several years of flying, in these months the American celebrity has processed before the authorities of the United States, the renewal of his license to pilot. Normally this process would pass without any problem, but now the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has started an investigation against him for an incident he had recently.

According to the TMZ portal, it all happened at the Hawthorne, California, airport last Friday, when Ford had barely landed and was waiting for instructions from the control tower so he could cross the taxiway to go to the hangars. So the operator in charge told him that he had to wait there because there was another plane a few miles away he was doing landing practice.

Unfortunately, the 77-year-old actor did not hear the directions well and crossed anyway, which unleashed the tower operator going saying, “I told you to fall short! You have to listen! “To which Ford replied:” Excuse me sir, I thought exactly the opposite. I’m so sorry. “

After this event, the Ford representative explained: “Mr. Ford crossed the only airport runway in his plane after he misheard ATC’s radio instructions. He immediately recognized the error and apologized to ATC for the error.” .

Although Harrison Ford is investigated for a pilot error, it is hoped that it will not prevent him from obtaining his license to fly, as he has helped with it in the past. on humanitarian missions in Haiti and rescued stranded hikers in Wyoming, However, it is not the first time that he has had a mishap, since a few years ago he made an emergency landing in a golf course because the engine in your plane failed.