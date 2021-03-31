Not even the nth triple-double of Westbrook can with Hayward

This is also Russell Westbrook. Like the other day he made history with a triple-double never seen before (35 + 14 + 21) and led his team to victory against the Pacers, today he has not managed to get the Wizards to add despite setting, again, extraordinary numbers: 22 points, 14 rebounds and 15 assists, his third consecutive triple-double and the seventh in the last 10 games. Westbrook has been 17 this season, first in the league in this section and the Wizards’ absolute record in just 39 games. Average, for the fourth time in his career, more than double digits in points, rebounds and assists and has made at least one double-double in 33 of the 39 nights he has been on the track. But of course, his team has only 17 victories, is fourth from behind in a very cheap Eastern Conference (or very expensive, depending on how you look at it) and does not manage to chain good streaks of victories or good game, while waiting for a Bradley Beal who adds two consecutive absences for a blow to the hip in a game against the Pistons. Namely, the Wizards can’t fail if they want to make the play-in (they are, for whatever reason, only 2.5 games away), but they don’t seem to have enough consistency to do so. Nor that Westbrook is the ideal leader for it.

With the base there are no gray nuances. Hero or villain, star or star, he is a historical player due to his physique and his incredible statistics, but also a man who has never wanted to improve his limitations or correct his defects (launching, defense). Focusing only on adding more and more numbers has caused him to be the target of criticism And against the Hornets, it has been shown how a player like Gordon Hayward can review a team without having such large numbers and how a correct and cool team can go over another with innumerable shortcomings, despite having a roster with gaps but with which I could get more. Gordon Hayward finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists, gave a clinic on how to play basketball, led the Hornets to a new victory and kept them in the playoffs, in fourth place (24-22) of a very tight Eastern Conference and in which it is, attention, only 1.5 games from falling to eighth place. The season is being rare, there is no doubt.

The Hornets were a pylon hammer: they won all their quarters except the third, which ended in a tie. They did not do it for an overwhelming difference, but they did it gradually, increasing their distance on the scoreboard at a slow but sure pace, and leaving the Wizards (114.8 points per game, the fourth-highest scoring franchise in the East) at just 104 points23 in the fourth quarter, in which they shot 10 of 25 from the field and scored just 1 triple in 7 attempts. And yes, Westbrook did hit a triple-double, but he re-entered that poor shot selection and lousy pitching dynamic that left him with a horrendous statistic: 7 of 20. Again, he abused the triple (despite scoring 4, he tried 9), had up to 5 losses under his belt (almost 38 minutes of play) he personalized the game too much and found his teammates, but did not transfer his numbers to the team, something recurrent during his sports career. In total, -6 with him on the track and a painful defeat at home, although still with a favorable calendar ahead. His next game, in fact, is against the Pistons … and they have to win it.

James Borrego’s team was led by Hayward, but Terry Rozier as the leading scorer: 27 points with a good series of shots (10 of 20, with 5 of 10 in triples), to which he added 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Also, 17 + 5 + 6 from Devonte ‘Graham and 16 + 13 by Cody Zeller from the bench, which made him the leader of the second unit. At the Wizards, Deni Avdije had a night to forget (3 points on 1-of-10 shooting), but the top scorer was Rui Hachimura (30 points, 12-for-25 shooting), while Beal’s absence is allowing Westbrook further customize the game with disparate results. Alex Len and Jerome Robinson also passed the ten, while Robin Lopez contributed a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. That is, the players contribute thanks to the inexhaustible supply of an indefatigable Westbrook, but in attack, they do not smell a ball that is always in the hands of a great point guard who sometimes does not seem so. Again, gray undertones do not exist for a historical gamer who has a little further afield (Every game counts, a very real topic eight weeks before the playoffs) and Scott Brooks will have to find a way to balance triple-doubles and victory. That, or the ending will be very clear. And certainly not the one Westbrook wants. Who wants it all anyway.