your own YouTube channel. In it, he shows how he plays Skyrim, an adventure video game that has catapulted him to fame in this particular world, so unaccustomed to people of his age participating so actively. The satisfaction that comes from sitting at the computer, connect with its 877 thousand subscribers And doing your favorite hobby is huge. Most of her followers admire her and leave her Positive comments In her videos, however, and despite being an example of kindness and sweetness to her fans, there are those who criticizes badly and without logic apparent beyond the vacuous argument of his age. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 23 “> The internet world holds surprises like that of Shirley Curry, an 84-year-old lady who has her own YouTube channel. In it, he shows how he plays Skyrim, an adventure video game that has catapulted him to fame within this particular world, so unaccustomed to people of his age participating so actively. The satisfaction that comes from sitting at the computer, connect with its 877 thousand subscribers And doing your favorite hobby is huge. Most of her followers admire her and leave her Positive comments In her videos, however, and despite being an example of kindness and sweetness to her fans, there are those who criticizes badly and without logic apparent beyond the vacuous argument of his age.

last video you posted, and it has almost 350 thousand views. Perhaps being an accidental ‘influencer’ has made Curry the envy of those young people who aspire to get to where she she has arrived thanks to her naturalness. “data-reactid =” 24 “> She is known as Skyrim’s grandmother, she begins her videos with an endearing one, “Good morning my grandchildren”, and after six years playing online and sharing his adventures with his audience, he is tired. The reason is unquestionable and has to do with how negative and vulgar comments affect your health. This was announced in the last video he has published, which has almost 350 thousand views. Perhaps being an accidental ‘influencer’ has made Curry the envy of those young people who aspire to get to where she has arrived thanks to its naturalness.

Skyrim& nbsp; for years. I know how the different mechanics work, I know how to play the game and & nbsp; I don’t need to be reminded of it all the time, ”she said tenderly to the camera. “My health is not well. My blood pressure is going crazy. My stress level is too high and I’m going to have to take control. & Nbsp;Some of the comments received stress me out too much ”“data-reactid =” 25 “>” I have played Skyrim for years. I know how different mechanics work, I know how to play the game and I don’t need to be reminded of it all the time, “she said tenderly to the camera. . “My health is not well. My blood pressure is going crazy. My stress level is too high and I’m going to have to take control. Some of the comments received stress me out too much ”he added.

DO NOT GO! 💔 Because of internet trolls, Shirley Curry, better known as Grandma Skyrim, will leave YouTube tthttps: //t.co/LgBlJr6rzF – LevelUp.com (@LevelUPcom) May 26, 2020

‘Shirley Curry: the gamer grandmother’, before making the decision to take a break for your own health. His feat in the world of video games has several anecdotes such as that of achieve the Guinness Record in 2018 the longest person who plays online, to be invited to different video game conventions in which she is treated as a star, and even reaches a level of popularity such that developers of Skyrim they are creating anvatar based on it. He does not care that they take away the Guinness and it hurts him not to be able to go to more conventions unless he is accompanied by one of his children, his or her nine grandchildren (her three great-grandchildren are newborns) since she suffered two falls on those trips. Curry does not want to stop playing, but he does not compensate feeling bad after receiving the trolling attacks in an online fame acquired by chance. “data-reactid =” 30 “> He spoke these words in the documentary, ‘Shirley Curry: the gamer grandmother’, before making the decision to take a break for his own health. in the world of video games it has several anecdotes such as that of achieve the Guinness Record in 2018 the longest person who plays online, to be invited to different video game conventions in which she is treated as a star, and even reaches a level of popularity such that Skyrim developers are creating avatar based on it. He does not care that they take away the Guinness and it hurts him not to be able to go to more conventions unless he is accompanied by one of his children, his or her nine grandchildren (her three great-grandchildren are newborns) since she suffered two falls on those trips. Curry does not want to stop playing, but he does not compensate feeling bad after receiving the trolling attacks in an online fame acquired by chance.

I loved my little Riekling when I had him for one of my followers! I’m going to have to get him again for one of my future series! 😀 pic.twitter.com/C5Cznr5fbn – ShirleyScurry (@ShirleyScurry) May 28, 2020

how i played video games. I had subscribers before I started uploading videos because I watched many channels from other YouTube users who played video games. I always saw my favorites. I always commented and people started to know me and subscribe to my channel even though I didn’t upload videos. The moment I started recording, had 200 or 300 subscribers“He pointed out in the documentary. “One night I recorded how I played Skyrim, I hung up the video and went to sleep. Someone shared it on Reddit and when I woke up I found that I had thousands of emails. I was scared and this made me cry. I didn’t know what to do, “he added.” Data-reactid = “33”> “The first video blog I recorded was because the subscribers I had on my channel asked me to record how i played video games. I had subscribers before I started uploading videos because I watched many channels from other YouTube users who played video games. I always saw my favorites. I always commented and people started to know me and subscribe to my channel even though I didn’t upload videos. The moment I started recording, had 200 or 300 subscribers“He pointed out in the documentary. “One night I recorded how I played Skyrim, posted the video and went to sleep. Someone shared it on Reddit and when I woke up I found that I had thousands of emails. I was scared and this made me cry. I didn’t know what to do, “he added.

Read more

‘You don’t belong here’ or ‘why aren’t you in a rocking chair doing bobbin lace?’ I replied that I don’t like to do lace, ”he noted in his documentary while laughing. “Then there were the comments that were too vulgar. So I learned to answer them politely, like a grandmother talking to her brainless little grandson. In the end, some learned to treat me with him. respect of a grandmother“He maintained. & Nbsp;” data-reactid = “39”> “Most of the comments were positive, but there were many that were unpleasant. They told me things like ‘You don’t belong here’ or ‘why aren’t you in a rocking chair doing bobbin lace?’ I replied that I don’t like to do lace, ”he noted in his documentary while laughing. “Then there were the comments that were too vulgar. So I learned to answer them politely, like a grandmother talking to her brainless little grandson. In the end, some learned to treat me with him. respect of a grandmother“, Held.

why they never show their photo or they say their age and they reply that they don’t because they are afraid of the negative comments I received when I started this, “he said. & nbsp;” data-reactid = “43”> “I showed myself as I really am and received unpleasant comments of young people who think that older people cannot play video games, but the truth is that many of them write to me often. I ask them why they never show their photo or they say their age and they answer that they don’t because they are afraid of the negative comments I received when I started this, “he said.