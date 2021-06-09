Not even the king skips the queue to get vaccinated, but the national team does. It’s fair?

Nobody had skipped the vaccination queue in Spain.

No one.

Until they have arrived.

A few kids in their twenties walk past more than half the country and receive their dose months earlier than they would be due. They are going to be immunized before people who are at higher risk of complications and mortality if they contract the Coronavirus.

Spain is outraged.

Privileged.

Hey, here in Spain not even the king has skipped the queue -Well, his sisters the infantas yes, but because they were put where papa the king emeritus lives-. Hey, we’re all waiting for the queue here, they’re just vaccinating the fifties now. Hey, if my sister dies, I’ll go and kill them.

Are the players of the Spanish men’s soccer team a exception of interest, as Fernando Simón says? Or are they neither vulnerable nor essential, as the president of the Vaccination Association argues?

Do not be indignant, gentlemen, it is a matter of money. And of national pride. Let’s see how we raise the morale of the country if they are the kids from the U21 those who have to play the Eurocup. Or if we lose the 203 million euros that will win one of the venues, Seville. Or the thousands that move T-shirts, audiovisual rights, advertising revenue …

It’s money, gentlemen.

Because, while the selection is vaccinated, the rest of Spanish athletes are still waiting for their dose. People like Dani Martin Anaya, what won bronze in the last World Cup for adapted archery, who will participate in the European Championships and who has a chronic disease.

But he doesn’t give that much money. No show. No television rights. Nor does it paralyze a country. Nor drink the gatherings. Not the covers. Not the coffee and elevator talks.

This is so.

The “exception of interest” for the Spanish men’s soccer team is granted by us.

And that’s why these twenty-somethings are going to be the only ones in Spain to legally skip the vaccination queue. By the way, also the Spanish national is awarded exceptionally and ultra fast to athletes that we want to compete with our flag. There are hundreds of cases. And I haven’t heard you complain.