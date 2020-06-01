Leticia Sabater has released, another year, his proposal for summer song. This is ‘Vete pal carajo, tra, tra’, a clear allusion to the music of Rosalia and its lyrics.

This new song from the 1990s television star has been recorded and mastered in the Skyline studios in Madrid and the video clip, shot by chroma, was shot and edited at the end of May.

This year Sabater leans towards Latin rhythms but also flamenco references, in the purest fusion style of Rosalía, the Spanish fashion artist.

The famous woman leans towards provocation with scenes typical of drug trafficking series or also for the fashion item on female sexual satisfaction, the Satisfayer.

In the end it has achieved its goal, which is none other than thousands of people talking about it and on Twitter it has become one of the national trending topics:

The coronavirus does not stop the talent of international stars like Leticia Sabater. pic.twitter.com/Z5axrU66Dy – Look at you (@fijatetu_erestu) June 1, 2020

The 2020 apocalypse was not complete without a new summer theme from Leticia Sabater. – Pablo González ㋡ (@Caith_Sith) June 1, 2020

In the midst of a pandemic, a massacre in the US, the return of Anonymous, Leticia Sabater brings up a topic HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/joOOxYRbH5 – Damián (@ damiancillo15) June 1, 2020

We have been in June for 14 hours … This year it has not been worth it with the fires, the volcanoes, the Covid-19, the revolts, the UFOs, that June is coming with Leticia Sabater and a new video clip. 2020 FOR NOW! pic.twitter.com/N9Ua2PlxwM – maGg0t🦈🏴‍☠️ (@ maGg0tc2c) June 1, 2020

the burning world and leticia sabater taking out song pic.twitter.com/tANgBgLJDB – m. (@filtrodeangel) June 1, 2020

That Leticia Sabater has released a new video clip, is probably the best news we have had so far this year, I find it on the one hand wonderful, and on the other frightening with all the lyrics 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PbD6BATHDo – Indalivern (@Indalivern) June 1, 2020

Leticia Sabater and her fake abs, along with Anonymous come to represent the start of the 2020 season 6. What a crossover, tremble Marvel – ⛪Rafa Hee Hee ⛪ (@ rafhidsan119) June 1, 2020

We are emerging from the fucking coronavirus and Leticia Sabater releases a video of her already typical reggaeton sausage farlopero that it is better not to see because death stalks in the most diverse ways. – The underground 🖤 (@afiladofilo) June 1, 2020

USA: assault on the White House and #Anonymous ESPAÑITA: new video clip of Leticia Sabater Let them then say that we do not exceed them. – ❆ Iceboy ❆ (@ 96AitorG) June 1, 2020

