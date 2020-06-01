Leticia Sabater has released, another year, his proposal for summer song. This is ‘Vete pal carajo, tra, tra’, a clear allusion to the music of Rosalia and its lyrics.

This new song from the 1990s television star has been recorded and mastered in the Skyline studios in Madrid and the video clip, shot by chroma, was shot and edited at the end of May.

This year Sabater leans towards Latin rhythms but also flamenco references, in the purest fusion style of Rosalía, the Spanish fashion artist.

The famous woman leans towards provocation with scenes typical of drug trafficking series or also for the fashion item on female sexual satisfaction, the Satisfayer.

In the end it has achieved its goal, which is none other than thousands of people talking about it and on Twitter it has become one of the national trending topics:

