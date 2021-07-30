not even reading it in its entirety you come out of amazement

The job offer that triumphs on Twitter. (Photo: Twitter)

It is old, specifically from 2019, but that has not prevented it from becoming one of the most viral tweets in recent hours.

The user The birds itch has published on his Twitter profile the striking job offer with which a person surprised and revolutionized the Wallapop portal.

“I am opposed to your wedding,” it said in the job offer. He was asking for 500 euros to prevent the marriage. “If you have doubts or do not want to marry but do not know how to refuse, do not worry anymore, I will oppose your marriage,” he described.

The only thing that asked for the time, date and place of the wedding to appear in full ceremony and say that he is the great love of his life. “We will run away together hand in hand,” he added.

In addition to those 500 euros, he demanded a supplement according to the blows: “For each one that takes me (punches, kicks …) it will go up 50 euros.” Finally, he concluded the offer by clarifying that it is suitable for both men and women.

“If you are unemployed it is because you want to,” joked the tweeter who has recovered the offer. Your post has already exceeded 2,000 likes.

