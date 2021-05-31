Not even discovering charms !, Celia Lora shines on Alexa Dellanos | Instagram

Once again the Mexican playmate does it again! The beautiful Celia Lora captured millions of looks on Instagram with an outfit that not even the discovered wardrobe of Alexa dellanos managed to unseat her.

The beautiful daughter of Myrka dellanos He caused a sensation on social networks by sharing in his Instagram stories an Image in which he “uniformed” with a beautiful friend, she in blue and her companion in red. Alexa Dellanos definitely caught the attention of netizens with the mini dress that had a pronounced neckline.

Alexa Dellanos almost completely revealed her charms with the elegant outfit that was accompanied by spectacular hair, worthy of a Hoolywood star; However, this was not enough to remove the eyes of the beautiful Celia lora.

The daughter of the TRI leaders captured millions of eyes on the famous social network by showing herself much more natural than the young American, with her hair and face quite relaxed, but leaving her blouse aside.

The Acapulco Shore star was seen with a very small outfit stamped on his Instagram stories, which he took the opportunity to once again invite Internet users to his exclusive content page.

On few occasions the daughter of Alex Lora is seen as elegant as the beautiful Alexa Dellanos; However, his more than 120 million followers love the originality of his style, something much more relaxed and without much glamor.

Celia is one of the most famous in the exclusive content pages, where her followers are more than amazed to see everything that this beautiful actress has destined for them. The young woman has confessed that she does not usually answer the messages that Internet users send her; but on this page it is the opposite, since she attends them herself and usually spends a lot of time sharing with her most loyal followers.

While Alexa Dellanos is limited to being an Instagram star, Celia Lora has gone further and has ventured into television and other social networks such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram. The beauty and style of these women are very different, but both are the darlings of Instagram.