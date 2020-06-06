The motion picture adaptation of the Broadway musical continues to be criticized, with the latter coming from the creator of the musical himself, as legendary theater producer Andrew Lloyd Weber criticized one aspect of ‘Cats.’

While recording a live commentary for the taped version of the 1998 show, the producer managed to cast some shadow on one of the performers of the 2019 movie without naming him.

Although the producer composed a song along with Taylor Swift for the film version, it seems that he does not approve the whole movie.

In reference to the character Bustopher Jones, Webber had praise for what he saw in the 90s version and some pretty critical notes on the James Corden version.

“Bustopher without interruption, just as I wrote it, don’t be seduced by other versions. Other versions with little funny interpolations that I begged to be cut. I managed to eliminate the worst of them. I can’t tell you how absolutely Eliot was not at all this song, “said the producer.

Although the legendary Webber seems haunted by images of Corden’s portrayal of the character, the host of the programs has not seen the movie.

Andrew Lloyd Weber criticized an aspect of ‘Cats’, but previously the presenter spoke in an interview stating that “I have not seen it, I have heard that it is terrible.”

Days later Corden appeared on stage with the film’s co-star Rebel Wilson at the Oscars. to present the award for Best Visual Effects, wearing full practical costumes of their characters from the movie.

The couple joked that “as members of the cast of the movie ‘Cats’, no one better than us understands the importance of good visuals.” This hit was condemned by the Visual Effects Society which called it “immensely disappointing” and added that the “best visual effects in the world will not make up for a poorly told story”.