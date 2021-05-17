Not even a perfect Messi can save FC Barcelona from darkness



Messi had a literally perfect match against Celta.

Photo: David Ramos / Getty Images

Barcelona does not give for more. Rather, he did a lot with Ronald Koeman at the helm … and with Messi upset in the field. Lionel Messi tried to leave the Bluagrana team last season and failed. Now, nothing assures us that his wish has disappeared. The culés lost 1-2 against Celta and resigned their options to fight for La Liga. The dream is over.

Messi did not hide, He went out to play as he always – or almost always – does: getting rid of rivals and creating danger. But this is football, a collective sport, and even if you have the best possible player in history, without a well-worked and capable team, collective success is impossible. Barcelona is in the dark and must think about how to get out of them in the next season.

FINAL # BarçaCelta 1-2 Santi Mina double and @RCCelta win at Camp Nou! 💙🔝💙 # ResultsLS #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/KVOS3hO85N – LaLiga (@LaLiga) May 16, 2021

The perfect Messi is not enough

Lionel messi He tried, he looked like always, but again he fell short. For a few months, Messi’s unique contribution has not been enough to win games against the most difficult teams, and today Barcelona proved to us that it is not enough for half-table teams either, something that Granada warned us a week ago.

Scored the first goal of the match, at minute 28 ′. He shot twice at goal, four times outside the three sticks and was blocked twice. A scandal. Crazy. But not for “Leo”.

⚽️ Leo Messi giving Barça the advantage: It doesn’t matter when you read this @ FCBarcelona_es 1-0 @RCCelta # BarçaCelta ⤵️pic.twitter.com / NPUsptRqNV – beIN SPORTS Spanish (@ESbeINSPORTS) May 16, 2021

Dribbled everyone down the field: 15/15 dribbling. He touched the ball 111 times and made two key passes, generating a great scoring chance. It received a 10/10 rating, but Barcelona lost the match. It was the first time he received a perfect qualification and his team lost (1 of 114 games). It seems to be over.

The defeat left Barcelona with no option to fight for the La Liga title. In fact, a combination of results could send him to fourth place in the table on the last day, which will be against Eibar, a team already relegated. On paper it is a game without significance, but in the face of Messi’s uncertain future, it becomes relevant, as it could be the last with the Barcelona shirt.