Not even a nuclear bomb would stop a large asteroid heading for Earth

Is it a weakness to have so little reaction time?

Indeed, having such a tight time limit is a key weakness in our asteroid defense systems.

“The best solution for this scenario is not to go into it in the first place,” said Lindley Johnson, NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Officer, during the hypothetical scenario.

Most of the near-Earth asteroids and comets commonly identified by astronomers, which there are more than 25,000 to date, they pose no threat to us or our planet. These objects never end up crossing Earth’s orbit or are so small that they end up vaporizing as they fall through our protective shield that we call the atmosphere.

But what about a rock of considerable size?

By the time we have to face this moment planetary defense experts annually practice what to do if we run out of luck And we have to see ourselves in this kind of scenario, to make sure that we have the best opportunity to protect ourselves. On this occasion, the simulation, under the name of ‘Space mission options for the hypothetical asteroid impact scenario’, it had catastrophic consequences.

The equivalent of a fire drill

The asteroid, called 2021PDC, was discovered by the Near-Earth Object Study project, operated by the University of Hawaii for NASA’s Planetary Defense Program. Space mission designers sought to disrupt the asteroid before impact, but concluded that the short period of time “It did not allow a credible space mission to be undertaken, given the current state of technology“Bombing the asteroid was not a good option either.

“Every time we participate in an exercise of this nature, we learn more about who are the key players in a disaster event and who needs to know what information,” says Lindley Johnson, NASA Planetary Defense Officer.

NASA has participated in seven impact scenarios: four in previous Planetary Defense Conferences (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019) and three in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).