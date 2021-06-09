Not eating carbohydrates can have side effects

The side effects that occur most frequently when carbohydrate consumption is abruptly reduced, such as, for example, if you start to follow the much vaunted ketogenic diet or keto, they are: bad breath, constipation, headache and cramps. However, there are other consequences, perhaps not so well known, of depriving the body of this macronutrient. We tell you.

1. Stomach pain and digestive discomfort

These annoyances would be the consequence of a poor fiber intake. According to an article published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, fiber not only makes you feel full longer, but it also helps with digestion and keep the gastrointestinal tract in perfect condition. And why are we talking about a fiber deficit? Very simple: diets with no or very low carbohydrates often avoid legumes, fruits, and vegetablesTherefore, fiber consumption becomes deficient.

2. Increased risk of heart disease

According to a study published in The Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition, cutting out carbohydrates can increase the long-term risk of cardiovascular disease and arrhythmias. This does not mean that cutting out those carbohydrates that come from junk food such as chips, donuts, pizza and others is not beneficial for heart health.

3. Lack of potassium

By completely ditching carbohydrate-rich foods, your body may eliminate other beneficial nutrients. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition published a study in which it was found that a decrease in carbohydrate intake caused us to urinate more, a process through which the body releases certain nutrients.

When you reduce your carbohydrate intake, you lose potassium, a key mineral whose deficiency can lead to long-term problems such as increased blood pressure and kidney stone formation.

4. Vitamin imbalance

We return to the problem of eliminating fruits and vegetables, which are rich in carbohydrates. According to a study published in The Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, diet plans that severely restrict carbohydrates lack adequate levels of carbohydrates. vitamin B7, vitamin D, vitamin E, chromium, iodine and molybdenum. These essential nutrients guarantee the proper functioning of the organs and health, which is why a series of problems such as hair loss, weight gain or memory loss, among others, is to be expected.

5. Poor quality sleep

Anyone who has ever been on a diet knows that the changes that are experienced are not only physical but also mental. According to a study published in Pediatrics, a lifestyle without carbohydrates leads to poor quality sleep, which is related to poor mental function.