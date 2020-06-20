During the event and mobilization in the Santa Fe city of Avellaneda, the Vice President of the Inter-cooperative Agricultural Confederation Limited (Coninagro), Norberto Niclis, responded to the President of the Nation, after this week in a television interview he told the journalist Cristina Pérez , who replied to the journalist that she should read the Argentine magna carta when she asked a question related to the government’s decision to intervene and expropriate the Vicentin company

In relation to all this, Niclis commented: « Worse than not knowing what the National Constitution says, is knowing it and deciding not to respect it. » In addition, the field leader commented: “We have mobilized because we do not want the expropriation of Vicentin, or of any other company. We hope that the President of the Nation has a wrong diagnosis. «

This week the president of Coninagro, Carlos Iannizzotto, held a videoconference meeting with Alberto Fernández, where He conveyed to the President the discomfort in the interior of the country for the government’s intention to move forward with a project to expropriate the Vicentin company, and the fear that it would be the first step to move forward with other initiatives of similar characteristics that could become a deep advance on private property.

The opinion of other leaders

During the massive mobilization throughout the country in rejection of the ownership of the field, the agricultural entities of the Mesa de Enlace, had an active participation. In Exaltación de la Cruz, province of Buenos Aires, the president of the Sociedad Rural Argentina (SRA), Daniel Pelegrina, commented on the protest: « The flag is not only for the Vicentin case. Here there are people who see a violation of freedoms and property rights. There are also people who do not belong to the agricultural sector, but they see that their rights principles are threatened. It is a general reaction in favor of the values ​​of the Nation and the Republic ”.

In addition, he said: “There is also a rejection of the abuse of power and the advance of the public sector over the private one. There are municipalities that try to subjugate the private with taxes. Not only will producers be on the march, commerce, industry, services, professionals, among other sectors, will be added. The path must be different to build a Republic, it is respect for institutional liberties and respect for the role of each of the powers. «

For his part, the head of the Argentine Rural Confederations (CRA), during his presence in the mobilization in Villaguay, Entre Ríos province, Jorge Chemes, Held: « This attitude that was taken with Vicentin is the spearhead of an objective that we have been seeing in the government for a long time, which is to appropriate the agricultural business. This is that what we seek does not happen. We believe that the independence of the powers must prevail at this time, and that it is clearly established by the National Constitution. ”