Not applying sunscreen, the new and dangerous fashion of Tik Tok

The heat is more and more present and the arrival of summer seems imminent. While experts recommend, as every year, that we use sunscreen; Tik Tok fashions put us in danger again. This is what you need to know about using sunscreen.

This tiktoker states that sun creams contain chemicals that cause cancer and block the absorption of vitamin D. In addition, she explains that it is best to expose yourself to the sun in batches.

“All the video is a lie,” he explains to Hypertextual Monserrat Fernandez Guarino, a dermatologist at Hospital Ramón y Cajal, with whom we have spoken to learn more about the claims in this video.

Sunscreen and carcinogenic chemicals

Fernandez Guarino is quite blunt with the first of the three statements of this tiktoker: “I do not know of any chemical that has been declared carcinogenic that is in sun creams”.

Sunscreens, as we discussed last year with Mercadona’s sunscreen, pass a series of manufacturing controls that assure us that the product we are using is suitable and follow some standards. Therefore, as of today there is no chemical that we know to be carcinogenic in sun creams.

On the other hand, Fernandez Guarino points out that “we do know that some can be absorbed into the blood if you put in a lot of quantity.” But considering that no one uses the right amount of sunscreen, as we will see a little later, we should not be overly concerned.

Does it block the production of vitamin D?

Vitamin D is the only one that we do not acquire just by eating but our body synthesizes it and there the key is in exposure to the sun. That is, between 80 and 90% of vitamin D we synthesize when exposed to sunlight and the rest comes through food. In fact, a daily exposure of between 15 and 40 minutes is recommended so that we do not have a deficiency of this vitamin (which is actually a hormone).

Following that logic, if we put on a sunscreen we could be blocking the production of vitamin D and we could end up having a deficiency of this hormone. Or not? «That is also well studied and sun creams do not block vitamin D«, Says Fernández Guarino. “In a sun exposure with filter 30 in a person without photosensitive diseases, vitamin D is produced in a normal way”, he indicates.

On the other hand, due to photosensitive diseases such as lupus, these patients the sun is “radically taken away” and they are supplemented with vitamin D. Therefore, exposure to sunlight would not be recommended for them.

How to sunbathe

Now that summer is approaching, the question dermatologists fear the most is how we can sunbathe. “It’s as if they asked me how to eat junk food”, explains Fernández Guarino from the other side of the line. If it were up to the skin experts, it would be best to avoid deliberately sitting (or lying down) in the sun.

People who are going to sunbathe should use factor 50 sunscreen on the face and 30 on the body

But since you know we’re going to do it anyway, at least we have a series of advice that can help make sun exposure a little less harmful to us. And yes, sunscreen is key, despite what they say on social media.

The general recommendations that Fernández Guarino makes is that when sunbathing we use “a factor 50 facial sunscreen on the face and a factor of 30 on the body.” «You are supposed to apply the cream half an hour before, but even with 5 or 10 minutes before sun exposure it works too«, Indicates.

We must apply more sunscreen than we think

On the other hand, before we talked about how we put the cream on the wrong side. And, as Fernández Guarino explains to Hypertextual, «the recommended amount to apply sunscreen it’s much more than people think– it should be 1 gram per cubic centimeter; that is to say, it is to put almost a whole boat every day that we spend on the beach. Therefore, what is recommended is reapply the cream frequently, especially if you bathe or sweat ».

On the other hand, it is not advisable to sunbathe in central hours (12-18h). Not only because we can burn but because of the heat itself, which can also produce sunstrokes (commonly called heat stroke).

«You have to especially protect your face, both in summer and winter, which it is the area most sensitive to solar radiation that gives us all year. And you also have to take care of the sun wrinkles; especially if one wants to be beautiful “, concludes the dermatologist.

Ultimately, this dangerous new fashion for Tik Tok is based on incorrect arguments. If we want to sunbathe we have to do it very carefully. And that includes the use of sunscreen.

