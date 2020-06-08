McKinnon has managed to circumvent the security of the networks of NASA, the Army, the Navy, the Department of Defense and the US Air Force, and himself the Pentagon

Although much has been said about the group of hackers Anonymous, who announced their return, in actually the most feared hacker is Gary McKinnon.

Scottish Gary McKinnon is America’s most feared hacker, known as “Solo,” He was born in February 1966 and carried out most of his attacks alone from the comfort of his home.

In an interview with the BBC he said that It began to enter complex military systems since February 2001.

McKinnon has managed to circumvent the safety of the rYou are from NASA, the Army, the Navy, the Department of Defense and the US Air Force, and the Pentagon itself.

Stole passwords, deleted hundreds of user accounts and shutdown Defense computer network for almost a week.

McKinnon ensures who found information about space beings and extraterrestrial technology.

Their incursions were discovered in March 2002, when officials of one of the intervened entities realized that the cursor of one of the computers was moving alone.

Since then the USA He requests McKinnon’s extradition to his territory, where he could be sentenced to 60 to 80 years in prison. However this is not possible under British law; it was further alleged that the evidence was in the United States. and not in Britain; and that McKinnon, affected by psychological problems, he could attempt his life in prison, for which he was also not prosecuted in his country.

It may interest you:

Naked Donald Trump photo allegedly leaked by Anonymous is not real

Anonymous hackers reveal Trump’s relationship with Epstein’s pedophile network