An unexpected news emerged for Raúl Jiménez and his wife Daniela Basso right on the Mother’s day. And is that the couple announced in recent minutes that the baby they have been waiting for some months it won’t be boy (how they had been informed in the beginning), but who waits inside the belly of the driver it’s a girl.

With an entertaining video from his official account, both the Wolverhampton Footballer as Daniela Basso They disclosed the medical error that existed during the first test of the shoot sex. Thus the official mascot of the english club was a participant in the news where it was announced that the baby the couple is expecting It will not be a boy, but a girl.

A few weeks ago we announced the sex of our first child, but the stork confused us.

We are excited to announce (again)) that she is a girl! 🎀 Not Ander, but Arya and we are happy to tell her when she grows up, all this adventure @danielabassom @Wolves pic.twitter.com/pfiiSo0Xgl – Raúl Jiménez (@ Raul_Jimenez9) May 10, 2020

“It is not Ander, but Arya. And we are happy to tell you when this whole adventure grows, “said the Aztec along with the video in turn. Immediately, the comments on the matter were immediate from the fans of the Ves Wolves ‘and soccer in general. Many of these, it should be noted, they celebrated good cheer with which both personalities announced the sudden news.

Such information comes just days after Raúl Jiménez will celebrate his 29th birthday in the company of your partner and loved ones. Due to this, both the blue-cream youth squad and his current partner they stay really excited for the future that is approaching in the long term.