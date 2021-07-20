Not all WWE Superstars would welcome Conor McGregor

Many times it has been spoken of the possible arrival of Conor McGregor to WWE. But not all WWE Superstars see it favorably.. This is what Big E tells ViBe & Wrestling. For those who do not know him, he is one of the most popular fighters in the company, a member of The New Day team, considered the best in its history. At the moment he is Mr. Money in the Bank and soon he could be world champion.

“If you ask your neighbor on the street who he is, it is very likely that they know who Conor McGregor is,” began Big E. “So yeah I would never have a problem with that. Not everyone would welcome it or feel the same, but it is extremely entertaining. And I think if he came to WWE, I think he would get a lot of attention. I think it would be worth the investment, I’m sure for a lot of people, so yeah, I wouldn’t have a problem with that. “

Keep going: “For me, I think the only thing that bothers me, and I’m not judging it, but it’s the legal stuff, You know what I mean? I pride myself when I look around our wardrobe, and I’m not saying things are perfect, but I want to be in a locker room with people who are good people who obey the law, you know what I mean? That they are not getting into trouble and that’s the only thing, “concludes the WWE Superstar.

