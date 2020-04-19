He thinks that the races behind closed doors will only be at the beginning of the season

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner denies that Formula 1 is going to hold all its races for the 2020 season behind closed doors. Furthermore, he hopes to officially start this new exercise in Austria in less than three months.

Steiner acknowledges that there will be several races this season without an audience, but the format of events behind closed doors will not be that way throughout the year. The Italian predicts that we will have two races in July and three in August, and explains that if all goes well, they will even be able to travel to Asia later, since the pandemic seems to be under control there.

“There will be races without an audience, but there will be none throughout the year. Where will Max’s fans go then? “Said Steiner in words collected by the GPBlog.com website.” I think there will be two races in July and three in August. Then, if we have a good start, maybe we could go to Asia, it seems that they have the virus under control there, “he continues.

Steiner is very hopeful that Formula 1 can finally roll out in 2020 at the Austrian GP. The Italian is aware of the situation in the country and considers it a good idea to go there on his official date. In addition, the fact that Red Bull owns the circuit makes things even easier.

“I think good progress has been made to be able to compete again, although there are other aspects to improve. There are high hopes of competing in Austria at the beginning of July, the pandemic there is going down considerably, and also, Red Bull owns the circuit, which makes things easier. ”

On the other hand, Steiner sees it very feasible to start the season in about three months, but for this, many measures must be taken to guarantee the safety of all employees. The Italian explains that Formula 1 is working on these measures, and ensures that if everything goes well, they will be able to announce something in the next two or three weeks.

“I think the season will start in three months, but there are still some problems to solve. For example, in terms of safety, we have to be sure that we are all healthy. Formula 1 is working on that and if everything is on track, they will be able to officially announce something in the next two or three weeks, “said Steiner to finish.

