Presenter posted on her Instagram account in which she talked about how the quarantine period has been going

The ex-paquita and presenter Andréa Veiga made a post on his Instagram account this Thursday, 28, in which he rebutted speeches from people who believe that all artists they are going through the quarantine period well. She appears in a photo meditating on a ledge and spoke about the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic on her life.

Former paquita Andréa Veiga published a photo in which she is meditating on a slab

Photo: Instagram / @veigaandrea / Estadão

“For those who fill their mouths to say that it is easy for the artist to quarantine, because they have huge houses with swimming pools!”, Said Andréa in the publication. She explained that the roof of the building where she lives is the only place where she can sunbathe to help with the production of vitamin D.

In the publication she also spoke about the consequences of the new coronavirus pandemic on her professional life: “not all artists are rich, millionaires and full of money. In my case, I live in theater, cinema, television and audiobooks. All segments are stopped because of the pandemic. “

“Good morning to you who always have a rough word to say what you don’t know”, concluded Andréa. The artist was part of the first generation of paquitas, the stage assistants of presenter Xuxa, who acted in the late 1980s.

* Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.