Not a vampire deer

A few species of deer have a very striking body feature: fangs that give them a strange vampiric air, like vampirized animals that have turned into vampires. Obviously, that is not what has happened to them. But in any case it is a visually striking feature. Furthermore, one species has so few individuals and is so elusive that after a scientific sighting made in 1948, it took more than 60 years to see them again. The new observations were made by a team consisting of, among others, Stephane Ostrowski and Peter Zahler of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), based in the United States. This species inhabits the steep wooded slopes of mountainous areas in northeast Afghanistan. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)

(Photo: Julie Larsen Maher © WCS)