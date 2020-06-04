The realities transfer their contestants to a parallel world, an alternative reality practically disconnected from the outside. But the contrast between reality and the program this year in Survivors has been greater than ever. On February 20, a new batch of more or less famous contestants set sail for the idyllic Cayos Cochinos in Honduras. Three weeks later, the WHO declared the global pandemic coronavirus outbreak on March 11. The state of alarm left the Spaniards confined to their homes. But in Survivors the show had to continue.

“We had no leeway. Changing the location was impossible, and when the pandemic was declared, the contagion situation in Spain was one of the most complicated in the world, bringing the program here would not have been feasible. In Honduras, development was somewhat slower, ”Alfredo Ereño, CEO of the Bulldog TV production company, tells EL PAÍS, reviewing the edition that ends today. Initially, this installment was presented as one of the hardest due to the expected weather, but it has ended up fighting not only against rain, wind and cold, but also against a global pandemic. To deal with the former, they had provided participants with extra equipment in the form of protection from cold and rain and wetsuits for the sea, in addition to having carried out more intensive awareness-raising with them than on other occasions. But no one had prepared them for the emotional shock that was knowing, less than a month after arriving in the islands, what the situation was in Spain.

That moment arrived on March 17, when the spectators saw how Lara Álvarez spoke to the contestants of pandemic, state of alarm and confinement. “There were two very important reasons to tell them: one is that we have a commitment to them that if something important happens in Spain or with their families, we will tell them. If we do not comply, future contestants would not trust Survivors. And another is that it seemed to us a lack of respect towards the audience not to count it, having so many people in Spain having a hard time. There had to be a reality pact between the program and the people who are watching it ”, explains Ereño. Before the images that were broadcast with Lara Álvarez, the director of the program in Honduras, accompanied by a doctor and a psychologist, explained to the contestants, off camera, what the situation was.

They were also reminded on various occasions that the show had to continue, and that millions of spectators were counting on them to escape from that harsh reality. Survivors has been the most watched program of the quarantine in Spain, with an average of 3,454,000 viewers and a 28.6% share of the screen in the galas on Thursdays, and has captured eight of the 10 broadcasts with the highest share of so far this year. “It was a window in the open air, to nature, to the sun, freshness, it was a moment of rest and disconnection from the problems we have in Spain, a time of healthy distraction, without more. It has been a common thread in these weeks that has helped us to pass this period of time in a kinder way ”, defends Ereño.

Throughout the program, the Survivors team has been in constant contact with the Spanish embassy in Honduras. Despite the fact that commercial air traffic was paralyzed, they had a permit that assured them the possibility of taking a flight back to Spain in 48 hours if they needed it. “We did not plan to return, but we did have the guarantee that we could do it,” clarifies Ereño. In order for the program to continue normally, the team in Honduras, made up of about 160 people who stay in a hotel about 50 minutes by speedboat from the cays where the contestants are, decided to live as if from a large family unit they will try. “The hotel was closed to tourism, all the hotel equipment, cleaners, security, cooks … joined our team and were with us 24 hours a day, without contact with the outside,” continues Ereño. Barriers and protection protocols were also established so that the supply of material and food was disinfected before entering the hotel, in addition to having a medical team that coordinated the situation. To this great family were added the expelled contestants, who could only return to Spain “in an unscheduled way, on repatriation flights.”

The pandemic has also forced a different final stretch, with the contestants in Spain prematurely to pass the mandatory quarantine for all people from abroad. “The room for maneuver that we have had is given by the regulations that are published in the BOE. That is why we decided to move the bubble that we had created in Honduras to Madrid, in order to continue working here normally, “says Ereño. Thus, both the finalist contestants and part of the team that was with them in Honduras have been confined in a hotel complex in the Community of Madrid, so that they can interact without problem but remain isolated from outside contact. The anomalous current situation was evident last Thursday in some reunions with family members with a screen in between and hugs separated by plastic.

Now, the production company Bulldog TV is preparing a new program for Telecinco, La casa fuerte, with celebrity couples confined to a villa. How to prepare a reality from scratch in times of the coronavirus? “We have a very powerful team that is knowledgeable about the mechanics of reality shows and possible contestants,” says Ereño. The selection of participants, among which already known faces from the Mediaset world such as Maite Galdeano, Ferre or Fani and Christofer are confirmed, is not complicated for them, according to the director general of the producer. “The mechanics of reality shows are very specific, and they can be formulated in different ways, but we know them well enough to generate interest. By videoconference and with phone calls, you can prepare such a program, we are used to working at a distance, “he concludes. The pace of Mediaset’s realities cannot stop, whether there is a pandemic or not.