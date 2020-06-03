Will the Apocalypse arrive on June 27, 2020? Nostradamus predicted, oddly, a Netflix series, too. And “He would exist” is a Mexican film that “predicts” a deadly flu-like virus.

It looks like 2020 is a memorable year, and it won’t be sweet memories for most of us. Everything is happening and the world seems to be in chaos, everything upside down.

We are already thinking that 2021 will arrive and we can remember everything as a nightmare that remained in time. Of course, for that, we need to get to next year and, according to Nostradamus, we will not.

Nostradamus was a doctor back in the 16th century, but he also wrote a book called “The Prophecies” in which he ventured what was going to happen in the future.

And it’s not just anything. Nostradamus’ prophecies have been taken very seriously for a long time because in some cases they have hit the mark.

Nostradamus’ prophecies are said to be fulfilled this 2020. For our “cursed” year he predicted war between two powers and natural catastrophes such as fires and high temperatures in Europe; and earthquakes in America when Mercury is retrograde in Cancer, that is, in mid-June.

The war between two powers makes us think about the tension between the US and China. We already have climate change here, with extreme temperatures in both summer and winter and well … the coronavirus could be taken as the door to a great change for humanity.

Right about that change Netflix enters the game, with its German series ‘Dark’.

If you do not know it, it is a quite intricate series that involves time travel, that there are cycles every 33 years and that there are things that are repeated between generations.

Guess when the new cycle begins … on June 27, 2020.

In an episode of the second season, the protagonist, named Jonas and played by Louis Hoffmann, finds a recording with the following message: “My name is Claudia Tiedeman, I am one of the few survivors of the Apocalypse of June 27, 2020. They have almost three months have passed since the catastrophe. It is not yet clear what triggered the Winden events. ”

Perhaps the writers of ‘Dark’ were based on the prophecies of Nostradamus… but it is disturbing that both theories come together in an Apocalypse by the end of June… don’t you think?

And, to icing on the cake, you cannot fail to mention the Mexican film “El hay si existe”, by Luis Eduardo Reyes, released in December 2019, but filmed earlier, which also hit him on the target.

The protagonist receives a visit from a time traveler who arrives wearing a mask or mask. He explains that in 2020 a flu-like virus emerges, which becomes incurable.

In the movie “He would have if he exists” (2019) they talk about what in 2020 there will be a virus, what a fart, producer pinshi has the cure and he becomes an asshole🌝. pic.twitter.com/rkOk9MA4eP – Ramos🤙🏽 (@ wiicho18) April 11, 2020

Isn’t it too similar to COVID-19? Is it true that we are no longer in 2021 or is it just an impressive number of very amazing coincidences?

* The topics that we present in Curiosities, many times do not have a sustainable base and have spread as matters of faith. Mundo Hispánico does not guarantee that the fact has been proven or real.