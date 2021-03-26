Nostalgia for vinyl records drives Miami stores during pandemic – Telemundo Miami (51)

The fever for LPs and vinyl records in the US has become a widespread phenomenon that began more than a decade ago, and has not waned during the pandemic despite the few record stores that exist in Miami employing ingenuity and a tempting catalog to reach your loyal customers.

The physical format, despite the enormous distance that separates it from digital, with “streaming” colonizing 88% of the market, remains valid today. Vinyl is not an extinct world. Far from that, album sales in 2020 increased in the country almost 30% compared to the previous year.

The pandemic, since its outbreak, has only nurtured this nostalgia for the album, which is also being targeted by a new generation of boys attracted by this type of analog format and sound.

This vast minority of record hunters is responsible for vinyl sales in 2020 exceeding Compact Disc (CD) sales in the United States for the first time since the 1980s.

According to a report by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), vinyl records accounted for a total of $ 619 million in music sales in 2020, while CDs generated just $ 483 million.

Customers buy vinyl records at Miami’s ‘Technique Records’ store, due to a sales boom in the US.

Despite the rise in vinyl, statistics show that this was insufficient to prevent the 2020 drop in physical sales from sinking 17.4%. As it is, store owners keep the business afloat with a good deal of resilience and initiatives like those of Mikey Ramírez, owner of Technique Records in Miami.

“I really did not know what to do when the closure of businesses and confinement was ordered. I tried to imagine what was going to happen the next day and the following days, without income, in the face of something of this magnitude,” recalls Ramírez, who just three years earlier had opened the store.

A month and a half later he said to himself: “Well, if we don’t try to swim against the tide we are going to sink”, and that was what Ramírez did with a handful of initiatives, from promoting sales through the web, to shipping by mail order or delivery to the customer without having to get out of the car.

And what no one expected happened. “It was something completely unexpected. Sales in 2020 increased and, despite the deficit being large, we have been able to almost make a profit,” he said.

In 2020, vinyl sales surpassed those of CDs for the first time since 1986, reaching $ 232 million, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Of course, it takes “humility and keeping your feet on the ground. I touch wood and I don’t take for granted” this bonanza, he settled, to highlight that “certain elements of nostalgia” converge in this vinyl boom.

To the extent that his store’s clientele, with a catalog of 30,000 new and used records, as well as CDs and cassettes, is made up of both 13-year-olds and 70-year-olds.

In the end, music is an “escape” and when “you don’t want to talk about politics, and I never want to, you go home, put on a record and immerse yourself in something completely different, almost transparent,” he says. “That’s what the music is supposed to be. It can never be substituted. You will always have the music.”

In the opinion of Johnny Aguiló, manager of the Miami Record Museum, there is a new generation of young people who have discovered vinyl, who enter the store and feel like they are in a “playground” surrounded by CDs and LPs.

“Their eyes are wide open, they have never seen such a thing”, says with humor Aguiló, a musician by profession and now, like many others, in dry dock and forced by the lack of concerts to square box with his work in the store.

Aguiló assures that vinyl sales have risen more than 30% in 2020 in the store, where only new records are sold, a catalog worth more than $ 250,000.

The sales of LPs by big rock groups like Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin or Aerosmith, also by Michael Jackson, but “above all (heavy) metal”, Aguiló points out.

In similar terms, Evan Chern, owner of Yesterday and Today Records, expressed himself: “It is incredible, amazing, the people who are coming to the store to buy vinyl and rummage in the displays.”

Founded in 1981, this place resists and retains all the flavor of an independent record store, somewhat chaotic, with singles inside metal files and crowded rows of LPs.

Chern said it had to shut down for several months in 2020 and lose all revenue; But since the store reopened, sales have grown even more than 30% compared to 2019.

“Maybe because people have been isolated, now they go out and this is crazy in the store on weekends,” says the former radio DJ.

Chern acknowledges that it is increasingly difficult to find vinyl jewelry for sale in his store, but the positive part is that the number of followers of the physical format continues to rise. This does not seem to be a slow agony of the record.