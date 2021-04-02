nostalgia comes at a price (and it’s not low)

The history of the Korg MS-20 synthesizer would be most curious, were it not for the fact that many of his fellow generations suffered a very similar fate. This particular model was launched in 1978 and remained in production until 1983, six years in which it attracted musicians who had already thrown themselves into experimenting with the strange and cutting-edge sounds these devices provided. It was the late seventies and early eighties, and although electronics were starting to hit the ground running, the world was still not ready for these sounds, just as it was not ready for the 1982 Tron (we are still not ready for the 2010 Tron). , but for other reasons…).

I would only save one thing from the 2010 tape, and that is the soundtrack composed by Daft Punk, which brings us back to the Korg MS-20, as it is one of the synthesizers used by the recently dissolved French duo, and for decades they have been one of the spearheads in terms of innovation in electronic music. And they are just one of the many groups that, since the 1990s, have used the Korg MS-20 in their recordings and / or live shows.

And what groups and musicians are those that use the Korg MS-20? From Depeche Mode to Yann TiersenFrom The Prodigy to Goldfrapp, from Arcade Fire to William Orbit… the list is endless. And if you’re wondering about bands that used it in its early youth, from Alphaville to the incombustible OMD Ladytron and Chvrches, two “indie” bands that fascinate me (the first time I was able to drive after months of confinement last year, I remember perfectly that I listened to these two bands and to Le Youth).

It is interesting, therefore, to see that the massive acceptance of this synthesizer, as it happened with so many others, sand started around ten years after its production ceased, when for many it was already just a huge thing that should be collecting dust in warehouses. I don’t know, but I bet during the late eighties it was possible to get hold of a second-hand Korg MS-20 for little more than it would cost to rent the van to take home (or to your studio).

Nostalgia sells, and even more so if it is associated with a device as successful as this “synth.” At Korg they are aware of this in 2013 they launched the Korg MS-20 Mini, a smaller replica of the original that was well received in the market. However, the second-hand market has remained very active with original units, showing that there is demand for the full-size model, which is why the company has decided to take advantage of it with the Korg MS-20 FS, which in short is an MS-20 but currently manufactured… Yes, with USB connection.

For the rest, we talk about a replica of the original, with 37 keys without dynamic sensitivity and a single voice, without effects, without arpeggiator, with only an analogue output and no digital output, without storage support … but capable of generating unique sounds and transporting us to a time when geniuses such as Klaus Schulze, Brian Eno, Giorgio Moroder, Vangelis , Kraftwerk, Yello and other precursors, created a nexus between electronics and popular music, thus making nothing ever the same again, in a revolution that, seen today, was as much the same as the arrival of the electric guitar.

We are not talking about a cheap device, you may have already imagined it. Its price is around 1,250 euros, although it varies a bit from one dealer to another, so we are talking about more than double the around 570 euros for which it is possible to acquire the MS-20 Mini.

More information: Korg