Nosferatu: Blu-Ray Digibook Review

The tape has been remastered and reissued on Blu-ray, available at all points of sale while stocks last. The film is distributed in Spain in physical format by DIVISA HOME VIDEO, and is also available for rent and digital sale, through the main platforms operating in Spain.

The film is set in 1838, in the city of Wisborg, where young Hutter and his wife Ellen live happily. He works for a sinister real estate agent named Knock, who decides to send Hutter to Transylvania to close a deal with Count Orlok and buy a house in the city, right across from Hutter’s house. During the long journey, the protagonist will spend the night in an inn and discover an old book about vampires. Upon reaching the castle, you will be greeted by the sinister count, discovering the next day that he has two small marks on his neck, although he interprets them as mosquito bites. Once the contract is signed, he will find out that the count is really a vampire, so he must return quickly to his home, to protect Ellen, who has been infatuated with Count Orlok, known as Nosferatu.

Nosferatu has a duration of 91 minutes; showing in its special version on Blu-Ray Digibook with a very careful design, which will be a collector’s item for the great lovers of the seventh art, and that we have analyzed for the readers of Cinemascomics. The analysis is completely free of spoilers, in case you have not yet had the opportunity to see this cult film, now with the image restored and in maximum quality, and you want to know what extras it contains.

Blu-Ray Extras:

Artistic card. Data sheet. Filmographies:

Selected filmography of Max Shreck, Greta Schoder, Gustav von Wangenheim and Fiedrich Wilhelm Murnau.

DVD extras:

The language of shadows:

Documentary divided into two parts, directed and written by the film historian Luciano Berriatúa, being a Spanish-German co-production of 2007.

Early Years and Nosferatu (52 minutes):

In the 1920s, Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau was considered one of the most international film directors, where his first big hit was Nosferatu. In this way, the documentary tells his personal life through relatives such as his niece, Eva Diekmann, who reveals details of his family and his origins, as well as his beginnings in the arts and in the cinema. In addition, it reels its passage through the army and the war; and how this experience changed him and made him antiwar.

Next, they talk about their first films, which are now considered lost, showing some rescued sequences, and stills of them. He also talks about the director and his relationship with his friend Leo Spies, the latter’s nephew, named David Sandberg; also counting on statements from Robert Herlth’s daughter, Ellen Luckow.

In addition, the occult expert Wolfgang Kistermann talks about Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau’s relationship with the occult, having direct contact with the Grand Master, that is, the president and founder, of the Pansophist lodge, which had its headquarters in Berlin, which was Heinrich Tränker. But it is also related to other groups, such as the Order of the Eastern Templars. Later, Albin Grau proposed to Murnau to direct Nosferatu, the first film that the Prana production company wanted to produce, being a free adaptation of the novel Dracula, by Bram Stoker.

Thus, they tell how the vampire project was forged, filming the feature film in locations in Slovakia and Germany. They make a comparison of the locations, between what is seen in the film and how they are currently. In turn, they comment that Walter Spies introduced Murnau to the composer Hans Erdmann, who would write the accompanying music for the film.

Finally, they explain that the film was sold as an occult film, but was not commercially successful, and Bram Stoker’s widow filed a lawsuit because the producer Prana had not acquired the rights to her husband’s novel. film was destroyed, with all its copies and negatives. Luckily, some copies were saved from destruction due to being in other countries. Finally, they talk about the references to the occult in Nosferatu and the tributes on the film to different painters and their most representative paintings.

Murnau: The First Films (31 minutes):

Like the previous documentary, it is directed by Luciano Berriatua. They talk about Murnau’s early years and his relationship with the Ehrenbaum Degele family. They then explain that the producer Erich Pommer, owner of Decla Bioscop, merged with the Uco production company of the Ullstein publishing house. The Uco would make films of the novels that were published in Ullstein. Thus, the Uco hired Murnau for “Castle Vogelöd”, adaptation of the novel by Rudolph Stratz; commenting on Murnau’s artistic decisions, from color and settings, to style and representation of meteorological changes and dream sequences.

In the summer of 1921, he shot Nosferatu, a film marketed as “erotic, occult, spiritual and metaphysical.” In the winter of that same year, he shot “The Burning Land” for Goron Films. They comment on how they managed to shoot it with very little money. In turn, they state that the influence of Scandinavian cinema is recognized in Murnau’s work. Later, Pommer and Ullstein entrusted Murnau with the artistic direction of “Fantasma”, which coincided with the 60th anniversary of its author, Gerhart Hauptmann. In it he uses a new technique, which would later become known as ‘camera triggered’.

“The Expulsion” is based on a play by Karl Hauptmann, Gerhart’s brother. Murnau made this film in February 1923, on the Silesian mountain. Unfortunately, there is no copy left of this film. But not all of Murnau’s feature films were melodramas. He wrote a comedy in collaboration with Rochus Gliese, which was directed by the latter, entitled “Die gefundene Braut.”

Murnau shot a 1923 comedy for the UFA, which would be very successful, entitled “The Finances of the Grand Duke,” which was based on the Frank Heller novel about the adventures of Mr. Collin, published by Ullstein.

The vampires:

They explain through slides the history and origins of vampires and their most common characteristics.

Filming anecdotes:

They expose through slides different anecdotes of the film, such as the change of names and geographical references to avoid paying royalties for the work of Bram Stoker. Also that Stoker’s widow sued them, that the film is divided into 5 acts, that in 1978 Werner Herzog directed a new version of Nosferatu; that due to its theme, many legends about its filming and curiosities were disclosed, such as the belief that the actor Max Shreck, who plays Count Orlok, was really a vampire; or the fact that a rat casting was called.

Such was the proportion and expansion of the legends around the filming of the film, that in 2001 the film “The shadow of the vampire” was released, with E. Elias Merhige as director Willem Dafoe in the role of actor Max Schreck, who recreated the filming of the film Nosferatu.

Bram Stoker’s novel:

Slides summarize the history and later influences of the work of the Irish author, Bram Stoker, as well as anecdotes and adaptations of his novel, this being the best-selling and most translated work in the world, only behind the Bible.

The real Count Dracula:

It tells the story of Vlad ‘The Impaler’, a 14th century prince who founded the state of Wallachia, in present-day Romania. The nickname adopted by Vlad, Dracula, means “the son of Dracul”, a nickname that in the Wallachian language adapts the Latin “draco” and which means dragon, because his father called himself ‘Dracul’. Thus, Dracula is translated as “the son of the dragon.”

Photo gallery:

Composed of 36 photos.

Book:

Composed of 64 pages. It contains images of the film, posters, introduction, how the film was conceived, the explanation of the destruction of the film and how the copies were saved by the international distribution of the work, the restoration, the protagonists, the technical sheet and the index .

Finally, let’s hope you enjoy buying Nosferatu, now available to take home on DVD, Basic Blu-Ray and Digibook Blu-ray; as well as in digital format. And, in this way, you will be able to see it as many times as you want, both in its original version and dubbed into Spanish.

