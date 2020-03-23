NoSeLavenLasManos: FCPYS denounced that the authorities used the Covid-19 to make the fight of women invisible

Students of the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences (FCPYS) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) became a trend in social networks by denouncing that campus authorities have used the Covid-19 pandemic as an “excuse” to resume school activities, despite the fact that the school has been unemployed since the beginning of the semester.

With the hashtag #NoSeLavenLasManos, the students demonstrated their disagreement with the latest statement from the Technical Council (TC) of the FCPYS in which they argue that Due to the coronavirus pandemic, teachers and students could take classes through digital platforms, starting on March 23.

The decision was made, despite the fact that the Organized Women group took over the facilities on January 30 to demand follow-up on complaints of violence against women on campus, just a few days after starting the semester.

The CT assured that the classes would be taken on a “voluntary” basis and that those who preferred it could drop the current semester without this making them irregular students. Nevertheless, the community considers that these actions render invisible and legitimate the movement that stopped the activities of the campus

The Separatist Assembly of the campus shared a video of the intervention they made at the CT meeting to decide whether or not to implement online classes. In this, they read the first part of the position that they later made known to the community:

In the post, the women assure that they did not obtain some type of answer by the authorities, that published the decisions of the meeting after it was announced that feminist groups from various UNAM schools would not leave the taking of schools by Covid-19They assured that they had the conditions to resist the contingency during the strike.

At the FCPYS, careers in communication science, political science, sociology, anthropology, international relations and public administration are taught. A statement was issued for each one rejecting the online classes, but so far, the authorities’ position remains.

Given the lack of response from the authorities, the students and professors of the faculty issued communiqués in which they emphasize that The decisions of the TC are unfeasible due to the lack of means, methodology, training and experience to resume activities.

Besides that there is no “certainty regarding the academic status of the implications that derive and the implications that derive from it (scholarships, academic mobility, etc.)”

Since the collectives of various schools announced that the Covid-19 would not defeat the struggle of women, in a statement signed by the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters (FFyL), Faculty of Psychology, Faculty of Political and Social Sciences (FCPYS) and Faculty of Economics (FE), The decisions of the TC have created controversy among the community.

The hashtag with which social networks now flood, aims to raise awareness of the issues facing the campus community.

Among other things, students denounce the “incompetence of the authorities to deal with complaints of harassment”. They point out that “Unsubscribing your students is not a solution”, which, having only had a few days of classes, the contents would have to be synthesized in a less than optimal way, since they only had around a month and a half of classes during the semester

The students detailed that The measures conflict students by leaving them “the responsibility for a semester that never started.”