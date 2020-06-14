The Norwich city has confirmed that a player from his squad has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last tests carried out days before the Premier League resumes. The player in question, whose identity has not been disclosed, will remain confined for a week waiting to pass a new test that confirms if he has already recovered from the disease.

Norwich City can confirm that one of its players has returned a positive test result following the recent round of COVID-19 testing In line with the Premier League’s protocols, the player will now self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date – Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 13, 2020

The tests were carried out between Thursday and Friday, while Norwich, bottom of the Premier, and Tottenham played a friendly on Friday to prepare for the resumption of the English championship. The London team confirmed that they had no positive in the Spur squad and that the affected player « had no close contacts » with anyone on his team.

This positive should therefore not jeopardize the resumption of the Premier. The English league resumes the competition this Wednesday with the dispute of the Aston Villa – Sheffield United, a day in which the ball will return to roll in England a little more than three months after the break.