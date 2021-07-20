Norwich hopes that Atlético will not snatch one of their stars from them

The

Atlético de Madrid has no intention of negotiating the exit of Kieran

Trippier. The initial plan is to endure the rush of the Manchester United for taking over the English side. But in case those 50 million euros of the player’s clause are reached, go out and look for a replacement.

And from the British islands points to a possible interest in one of the most promising full-backs in English football. We talk about Max Aarons, lane of the Norwich city.

The player has been on the agenda of many powerful clubs for a long time. Daniel farke, coach of the ‘Canaries‘, he hopes that the Athletic or another club, do not dismantle the equipment.

“We are happy with Max. But in this business you can never say never, “he said. Farke, speaking after the first pre-season friendly win of the City on King’s lynn. “I’m pretty sure we can keep him. We have a great group, a great spirit. I am quite satisfied with our business so far. All the kids we have signed will improve our squad ”, said the coach.

The City was linked to the forward of Werder Bremen Josh

Sargent over the weekend, but there were also reports that the Atlético de Madrid could point to Aarons if the english international Kieran trippier leave the Spanish champion. The Arsenal was also linked to the latera, and the Gunners weighed the options if the output of Hector Bellerin keep going.

Farke He’s used to speculation about his precious player, but he wants you to Aarons follow. The side was the object of a survey by the Barça a year ago.

“We still have business to do, definitely for sure. We also have to wait for the right moment and perhaps show some patience. It is not necessary to only bring players in terms of numbers. If we do it, it has to be of quality. One thing is for sure, between now and August we will stay awake and the sooner they arrive the better as a coach. But we have not yet been blessed with incredible amounts of money, so we still have to get a little creative, “he said of possible reinforcements for the team.