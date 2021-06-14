Norwegian will lay off between 817 and 975 workers in Spain

Madrid, Jun 14 (.) .- The Norwegian airline will reduce its workforce in Spain between 817 and 975 workers, according to the different figures managed by the company and unions, after reaching an agreement with the workers’ representatives, by which the airline low cost will maintain its activity in Spain.

According to company data, after “cleaning up” the employee figures (due to previous leave and absence situations, among other reasons), the workforce in Spain was made up of 1,249 people, who will leave through the employment regulation file ( ERE) 817.

The figures handled by both Sepla, on behalf of the pilots, and USO, on behalf of the cabin crew (TCP), place the workforce at 1,406 people and layoffs total 975.

What the two parties do agree on is that a maximum of 434 workers will remain, after reducing the ERE by 216 people on the initial plans of the low-cost Nordic company. Of them, 200 are TCP and the remaining 16, pilots.

Following this agreement, the group will reopen its operating bases in Malaga and Alicante on June 28, where employment is maintained for 234 workers.

A temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) will be applied to these 234 until April 2022, when Norwegian calculates that it will go from the current activity of two planes to six planes in both bases.

In addition, the airline will offer up to 200 relocations, with Norwegian contracts, fixed and indefinite, for the TCPs at its base in Oslo (Norway), with financial compensation for transfer and employment guarantee, although it does not yet know how many they will accept.

The workers included in the ERE will have a severance pay of 30 days per year worked and a job bank that will be regulated by seniority. The assignment to the ERE will initially be voluntary, as the first criterion, and forced, until the file is covered.

The agreement also includes the payment of a supplement to the unemployment benefit during the ERTE periods and the business commitment not to use crews from foreign bases to carry out Spanish production while there are workers in an ERTE.

80% of the pilots have ratified, according to Sepla, the agreement that alternates 6 months of contract suspension with three months of reduced days until the summer of 2023.

It also includes the reduction of working hours and wages for this group by 80% during the months of activity.

