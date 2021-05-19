Norwegian television criticizes the performance of Blas Cantó in Eurovision 2021: "Too boring, it’s a parody"

This Saturday the final of Eurovision 2021 will take place, the gala in which all the participants who have passed the two semifinals that are emitted throughout the week. However, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom do not compete in this phase Previously, they are the so-called Big Five, the five countries that invest the most money in the festival.

About this mechanic, Norwegian television is clear about it. “No country should go directly to the final. I think it makes you a little lazy. You don’t get that hunger to show the best you have, “said a commentator on the Adresse Rotterdam program.

At that moment, they started talking about Blas Cantó, representative of Spain who introduces himself with I’m going to stay, theme dedicated to his grandmother, who died by Covid, who was chosen over the other, Memoria.

“This was the best“commented the presenter about the song.” Maybe that says something, “replied one of the commentators.”It’s terrible to be so negative with Blas, but it gets too boring. I think: ‘This one is going to the final, perhaps at the expense of Albania.’

“I love a lot of them tonight, but I think it’s very oversized. Grandma comes back and he dances with her. A kind of sketch. Sing about it and they have to show it, “criticized another of those present.” There is something parodic there, “added another.

“At least do something towards the end. For many, it is fine. Nothing happens and put a falsetto at the end. So he has a few more points from me, “another commenter opined. Afterward, everyone began to rate him with scores as diverse as 1, 4, 5 and 6.

“There is a story there: he lost his grandmother because of the Covi. Maybe she is the one to come. And his father died while writing the song. Something moves me, but it does not reach me“, valued another of those present and then scored it with a 4 between laughs.

After a tweeter shared the video and criticized it, the Twitter profile of the Melodi Grand Prix, the preselection of the Norwegian representative, has ruled on the program.

“Adresse Rotterdam is a program in which we invite celebrities and members of the public to share their subjective opinions about this year’s Eurovision performances, “he tweeted.” Regarding the assessment of Spain, some of the members arrived with statements about the video clip that could be interpreted as insensitive. This is regrettable and we share a deep sympathy with Blas. “