Norwegian tax authorities want investors to voluntarily declare their crypto earnings

The Norwegian Tax Administration wants people to voluntarily report their cryptocurrency earnings before the April deadline for filing tax returns.

In a lengthy administration post, he published a demographic of crypto holders, noting that roughly 4,700 people out of an estimated 235,000 reported on the 2019 tax return that they owned or made profit from transactions bordering digital currencies.

The tax administration said that any cryptocurrency holder or trader who refuses to report their earnings on the tax return “will risk paying additional taxes.”

“We believe that much of the gap is due to the fact that some cryptocurrency owners mistakenly assume that the cryptocurrency is preloaded in the tax return and have not thought that they are the ones who have to include this,” said the senior of the Norwegian Tax Authority advisor Marius Johansen. “Our experience is that most people will follow all laws and regulations, and we will help those who invest in crypto get it right.”

The tax authority appears to be doing a lot of research and said that contrary to popular belief, users are not anonymous. According to Johansen, crypto transactions are “more visible than many people think” and the agency has been closely monitoring the activity, identifying “many tens of thousands of people” who have not accurately reported their taxes in the past.

Many countries, including the United States of America, are employing viable strategies for cryptocurrency holders to report their capital gains. The US Internal Revenue Service is particularly forthright in clamping down on cryptocurrency tax evasion, and for that, it sought the help of private tax contractors to handle the process.

Many companies are also implementing solutions that will make the tax filing process easier. Government authorities are also creating an incentive for reporters, for example. The Norwegian Tax Administration noted that those who could have suffered losses can receive a deduction if their claims are supported by the appropriate exchange.

Image Source: Shutterstock