Norwegian has sunk more than 30% in the stock market (it has dropped 60%) after completing its recapitalization after the approval of the state credit guarantee amounting to 3,000 million Norwegian kroner (283 million euros). This recapitalization hands over control of the company to the lessors of aircraft and the holders of bonds.

In the past few days, Norwegian shares had traded well above the discounted share issue price, adding to a $ 830 million debt conversion. They collapse today after the company has confirmed that it has finally obtained a loan guaranteed by the State that will keep her afloat in the coming months, and which has increased her share capital.

The company has converted a total of Norwegian kroner 12.7 billion (almost € 1.2 billion) of debt into equity and has established a “solid” base for the future, although the coming months will continue to pose a challenge, it has warned.

“Now that we can access the state loan guarantee, we can continue to transform the company. However, the months ahead will remain challenging and with a high degree of uncertainty for the industry“assured the CEO of the company, Jacob Schram.

In this sense, he has indicated that the company will have to collaborate “closely” with creditors, since the company currently has “limited income”.

Since late 2018, Norwegian has taken significant steps to restructure its operations and return to profitability. The company was on track to post positive net profit in 2020, and this summer was slated to be the “strongest” in the company’s history. However, the coronavirus outbreak and global travel restrictions have caused a substantial drop in demand and an impact on the financial situation of the company.

“In addition to making sure the company survives this crisis, our goal has been for Norwegian have a strong position in the future airline industry, with a clear direction and strategy. This will ensure sustainable operations and a structure that will benefit both shareholders and customers, “said Schram.

