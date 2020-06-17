File photo of a salmon jumping at a Cargill research center in Dirdal, Norway.

OSLO, June 17 (.) – Chinese and Norwegian authorities have concluded that the Scandinavian country’s salmon was possibly not the source of a new outbreak of coronavirus detected in food chopping boards from a market in Beijing, producers and the company said on Wednesday. Oslo government.

Following a meeting between Chinese and Norwegian officials on Tuesday, the two countries concluded that the source of the outbreak did not originate from fish from Norway, according to Fisheries Minister Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen.

« We can clear up the uncertainty and the brake on salmon exports to China, » the official said in a video conference with journalists.

The reoccurrence of COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital in the past six days has altered the lives of many residents and it is now feared that the capital will be placed under another quarantine to prevent further contagion.

