Norwegian denier who held illegal parties at home dies

He was one of the leading Norwegian deniers and has ended up dying of COVID-19. Hans Kristian Gaarder not only defended conspiracy theories about the coronavirus through social networks, for which he had reached a certain popularity, but also organized illegal parties at his house in the town of Gran.

Gaarder, 60, he tested positive just after he passed away on April 6 in his locality, about 40 miles north of Oslo. Just a few days before, on March 26 and 27, he had organized a couple of massive events in his home.

Since then, several of those attending the meeting have tested positive and have infected the virus to his contacts, according to the Daily Mail newspaper, which echoes the information of the Norwegian public radio, NRK. Local newspapers have reported at least 12 people infected after attending those meetings.

Gaarder was a well-known defender of conspiracy theories who had appeared on television and edited an online magazine. He frequently proclaimed that COVID-19 was comparable to a cold or shared posts on his Facebook account, which the social network marked as ‘false information’.

In 2009, his visibility increased, as he was one of three people who reported to the Police that the NRK and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health “spread propaganda and lies about swine flu”.

In addition to his anti-vaccine views, Gaarder also wrote about the ‘Illuminati’ and argued that the victory of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, it was illegitimate.