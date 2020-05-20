The ASKO company is Norway’s largest wholesale food distribution group, and it has set itself the goal of having a carbon dioxide-free fleet by 2026. To achieve this, it has long been associated with Scania, a manufacturer with which has just closed an agreement for the purchase of 75 electric battery trucks in the next three years.

The collaboration between both companies goes back a long way, and they have been testing both hydrogen and battery electric trucks. Earlier this year, ASKO began work with four hydrogen-powered, fuel cell electric Scania trucks, and in February two more battery-powered electric trucks were added for the distribution fleet.

The deal has gone one step further, and now ASKO has announced that will buy 75 Scania battery electric trucks by 2022, With the goal of completely reducing polluting gas emissions from its fleet by 2026. For Scania President Henrik Henriksson, “ASKO is making the kind of compromise that is needed to achieve the objective of the Paris Agreement », Which seeks to promote agreements so that global warming does not exceed 1.5º C.

Scania electric truck operated by the Norwegian company ASKO. | Image: Scania.

In the announcement they have not detailed whether the 75 trucks will all be the same model, or if there will be several different ones – remember that Scania is planning to present its electrified range of trucks throughout this year.

The two trucks that ASKO has been operating since February are two 27 ton Scania with an electric motor of 394 CV of maximum power (333 CV of continuous power) and 2,200 Nm of torque, a propeller that is associated with a 2-speed transmission. They are equipped with a 165 kWh lithium ion battery that offers a autonomy of 120 kilometers, and support fast charging at 150 kW in direct current

.