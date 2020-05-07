The low cost airline Norwegian transported 41,311 passengers in April, a figure that represents 99% less than in the same month of 2019, due to travel restrictions imposed by governments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norwegian only operated last month a limited number of internal flights in Norway and some connections between Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen, while the rest of its activity has been temporarily suspended, which explains the “Dramatic impact” on the number of passengers, according to a statement.

The Third low-cost airline in Europe, in economic problems for more than a yearLast Monday, it obtained the support of more than 95% of the shareholders to its rescue plan to convert debt into shares, which will allow it to access state aid that guarantees its survival.

The plan hopes to convert more than 10 billion Norwegian kroner (881 million euros) of the debt with bondholders and airplane rental companies into shares, which reached an agreement with the company last weekend.

The shareholders, who only retain 5.2% of the capital, also accepted a new issue of titles for 400 million Norwegian kroner (35 million euros), which has already been overwritten, Norwegian reported today.

Norwegian plans to continue flying with a reduced fleet of seven aircraft until April 2021, to begin normalizing air traffic thereafter.

With the rescue plan, Norwegian wants to access the second of the three tranches of aid to the Government’s aviation sector, a package with credit guarantees for 6 billion crowns (536 million euros), half for the main Norwegian airline.

The company has been in a difficult financial situation for years, aggravated in 2019 by the temporary flight ban on Boeing 737 MAX and problems with Rolls Royce engines.