Copenhagen, May 20 . .- The low-cost airline Norwegian announced on Wednesday that the Norwegian State has approved credit guarantees for 3 billion crowns (275 million euros) as part of a package of aid to the airline sector by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Norwegian confirms that it has completed its restructuring plan and that the state loan guarantee has been approved,” said the company, which has converted NOK 12.7 billion (€ 1,163 million) of its debt into shares.

The announcement comes two days after the airline presented the result of its new 400 million kroner (37 million euros) public offering of shares, seven times more oversubscribed, and of which 55% will be offered to current shareholders , 25% to creditors and 20% to different investors.

“Accessing the State guarantee allows us to continue building the company. This is still confirmation that shareholders, the market, bondholders, aircraft rental companies and other lenders believe in the new Norwegian and its future strategy,” he said. its CEO, Jacob Schram.

However, Schram stressed that the coming months will be “demanding” due to the great insecurity in the sector and the need to maintain good collaboration with creditors because all their sources of income “have ceased” due to the crisis.

“Norwegian has done an impressive job of raising its own capital with the help of lenders and creditors, although the company and other airlines face tough times,” Industry Minister Iselin Nybø said in a separate statement.

As revealed in another statement to the Oslo Norwegian Stock Exchange, after the conversion of debt into shares, aircraft rental companies will now be the main shareholders of the airline, led by the Dutch AerCap Holdings, with 15.9%.

The second largest package of securities is held by the Chinese BOC Aviation, with 12.7%, ultimately controlled by the Chinese government through the state-owned company China Investment Corporation.

The third low-cost airline in Europe obtained the support of more than 95% of shareholders two weeks ago for its rescue plan to convert debt into shares, essential to access the bulk of state aid.

With the rescue plan, Norwegian wants to access the second of the three tranches of aid to the government’s aviation sector, a package with credit guarantees for 6 billion crowns (549 million euros), half for the main Norwegian airline.

The Norwegian company already closed an agreement weeks ago with two Nordic banks that will allow it to enter 300 million crowns (27 million euros), but it needed another one with the creditors and increase its own capital to access the rest of the aid.

The airline has been in a difficult financial situation for years, aggravated in 2019 by the temporary prohibition of Boeing 737 MAX flights and problems with Rolls Royce engines.

Norwegian plans to continue flying with a reduced fleet of seven aircraft until April 2021, to begin normalizing air traffic thereafter.

