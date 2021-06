06/10/2021 at 10:36 PM CEST

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a new European record in the 5,000 meters test, after winning this Thursday at the Golden Gala in Florence with a time of 12: 48.45 minutes.

Ingebrigtsen, current European distance champion, lowered the previous continental record held by the Belgian by 1.26 seconds Mohammed Mourhit since August 2000 with a time of 12: 49.71.