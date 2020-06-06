By now it is well known that Norway is the impregnable fiefdom of electric cars. Due to the size and inhabitants of the country, it is not where more electric cars are sold in absolute terms (although until relatively recently they were only surpassed by China and the United States), but it is where they have a greater market share. A Norwegian market that is still unstoppable: last May it again registered figures that are not seen in any other country, with 66% of electric cars and plug-in hybrids.

As has happened in the rest of the world, last May in Norway the number of new car registrations also decreased compared to the previous year, with a 39% decrease year-on-year compared to May 2019 in the total market. Combustion vehicles were the most affected, which has favored that the market share of plug-in cars (electric plus hybrid PHEV) has increased by 40 percent compared to May 2019, from 47% to 66%.

During the past month of May the Norwegian market registered a record growth in the registrations of plug-in and electric hybrid cars, with an increase of 47% compared to the same month of the previous year. An important rise that made the plug-in hybrid and electric car share up to 66% of total of registered cars.

In other words, two out of three cars sold in Norway in May were pluggable. Only 23% of the total were gasoline or diesel cars, while non-rechargeable conventional hybrids (HEV) accounted for 11.4 percent of the total.

Proportion by type of propulsion of cars sold in Norway (May 2020) | Graphic: CleanTechnica

Among plug-in cars, there was a ratio of approximately 2: 1 between fully battery-powered (BEV) cars and plug-in hybrids; that is to say, the electric ones were practically double.

The Volkswagen e-Golf was the best-selling model, followed by the Audi e-tron. The luxurious German electric SUV is a rather curious case of which we have tried to find out the reasons for its sales success in Norway.

A newcomer, the MG ZS EV of Chinese origin, had its first month in May with a remarkable volume and managed to sneak into the top five best-selling electric – although quite a distance from the first. These were the best-selling models in May:

Volkswagen e-Golf: 610 units

Audi e-tron: 579

Hyundai Kona: 443

Nissan Leaf: 408

MG ZS EV: 187

Peugeot e-208: 182

Renault ZOE: 148

KIA Soul EV: 143

Hyundai Ioniq: 116

BMW i3: 114

Source: CleanTechnica