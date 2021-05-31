Norway – April 2021: Absolute dominance of the Volkswagen ID.4

In March it already gave notice and in April it hit the table. The new ID.4 becomes the best-selling car in April and the best-selling stubborn so far this year in a month that closes with a growth of 77.3% and 13,166 registered units.

Of these 13,166 units registered, 54.6% have been electric vehicles like the one you have on the cover, the share of vehicles that only run on gasoline or diesel has fallen to 7.4 and 5.5% respectively.

But first, it is necessary to mention the great performance that there is in the registrations of the Norwegian market that month by month continues to improve the data of 2020 that, unlike other markets, were not so negative data. So far this year, 49,475 units have already been registered, which represents an improvement of 24.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

Great April for an XC40 that works like the first day thanks to the new electrified versions

And it is that in general terms it has been a fairly quiet month if we talk about the movements that have occurred in the table, in particular we have had the great rise of the ID.4 to first place and the collapse of the Model 3 that dominated in March but in April has only added a total of 4 units, what a coincidence the figure.

The point is that the rest of the models have remained considerably stable within the top 20 in Norway where the sales leader, the Toyota RAV4 continues to add to the ranking with a good second place and the Volvo XC40 that regains the second position in the accumulated sales of 2021.

In fact, both Volvo and Polestar have had a great April in which they have climbed several places in the table. In the case of Polestar, thanks to the success of the Polestar 2, it has stayed very close to Peugeot that the guy endures thanks to the success of his electric utility vehicles.

The arrival of new versions of access to the Polestar 2 help to continue adding sales

Sales by model

The best-selling cars are:

APR 2021 RANKING APR 2021 SALES MODELS 2021 SALES (JAN-APR) 2021 RANKING (JAN-APR) 1Volkswagen ID.4 1.824 2.68432Toyota RAV4 890 3.35913Volvo XC40 858 2.86324Audi e-tron 668 2.45055Polestar 2 469 1.73066Mercedes Benzissan 2 378-1.73066Mercedes 313 1.67878Toyota Corolla 303 948149Hyundai Kona 272 1.1051110BMW i3 225 7161611Toyota C-HR 211 6701712MG ZS 187 1.0471213Volvo XC60 177 1.2661014Peugeot 2008 175 1.455915BMW X3 154 61118 X13817E Model202BMW X3 154 61118 X13817BMW 1234Li Mitsubishi Outlander 41918X13817BMW 1234124 Mitsubishi Outlander 41918X13817BMW X3 154 6111816Kia NiroM124124BMW X3 154 6111880 X13817BMW 1234124BMW X3 154 6111816 X13817BE 1234BMW X3 154 6111816 X13817Be Niro 1234BMW X3 154 61118X13817Be NiroM123204BMW X3 154 61118 X13817BE 1234BMW X3 154 61118 X13817Be NiroMitsubishi 1234124 105 41980 55420

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the manufacturers are:

RANKING APR 2021 BRAND SALES APR 2021 SALES 2021 (JAN-APR) RANKING 2021 (JAN-APR) 1Volkswagen 2.429 4.74922Toyota 1.629 5.84313Volvo 1.546 2.60684BMW 883 3.87435Skoda 835 2.02096Mercedes-Benz 76711tar10468Amercedes-Benz 767210447 466 Pougeot 2.689 76711tar 538 468 Mercedes-Benz 4073 76711tar 538 476 296 296 296 767 11tar 10 476 296Mercedes-Benz 4059 76711tar 835 2.02096Mercedes-Benz 4059 76711tar10447 2.82096 2.02096 1.1611511Hyundai 360 1.4801312Nissan 337 1.8231013Mazda 324 1.0071614Kia 286 1.6181215MG 218 1.1921416Opel 170 6471917Mitsubishi 136 7801818Lexus 104 5972019Mitsubishi 88 7801720Tesla 5 2.6397