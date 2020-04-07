The meetings between the federal government and state leaders will be weekly. They will evaluate the fulfillment of the demands regarding health, employment, economy and security.

The governors of 11 states in the north and northwest of the country filed various demands with the Federation in the framework of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to what they have generated. health and economic crisisbut they focused on the themes of safety, health and employment.

During a virtual meeting, the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero and the Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard -who were in a hall of the National Palace-, spoke with the leaders of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

Upon leaving, Segob’s undersecretary of government, Ricardo Peralta, indicated that the meetings with the state leaders will be weekly and in them the fulfillment of the demands made during the meeting will be evaluated.

“Each entity has different problems, the topic of work is closely linked to the economic issue, but that has to do with permanent advice with workers who may be unfairly dismissed (…) the intention here is that these meetings, which will be periodic, continue so that the actions that have been pointed out by the health sector are approved ” .

According to the official from the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), “the intention is to continue these meetings daily, tomorrow will be another similar session with another group of governors from the west and the Bajío area, later with the center and then with the south-southeast ”.

Once the meeting ended, through their social networks, the state leaders explained some of the requests made to the federal authorities. Such was the case of the Governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral Jurado, who stated that he addressed the support and protection of health, to employment and family income.

While Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, president of Nuevo León, requested that a food security program be launched for unemployed people during the contingency; He also requested a meeting with the Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, to determine financial support.

Rodríguez Calderón considered that to face the Covid-19, resources from the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi) as they are already committed to the normal use of hospitals, so more funds are required.

In his opportunity, the Governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, stated that he requested the relocation of the migrants stranded at the border from the state and that they be transferred to adequate facilities and avoid the spread of Covid-19. (Ntx)