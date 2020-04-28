Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), one of the world’s largest suppliers of high performance computing solutions (HPC), acquires the Kelvin Emtech Group (KE Group), based in Montreal (Quebec, Canada) and with offices in Toronto. KE Group is a specialist with over 25 years of experience and comprehensive know-how, as well as extensive intellectual property in the areas of design, construction and operation of innovative data centers, along with long-established relationships with key partners. This additional experience and know-how is expected to significantly accelerate Northern Data’s existing expansion strategy in Canada and North America, which will enable the company to accelerate its growth considerably.

Founded in 1994, KE Group offers services to world-class customers, such as Canada’s largest telecommunications group, Bell Canada (NYSE: BCE), IT service provider, CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB), and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM). In the future, KE Group will focus on HPC expansion projects for Northern Data in North America. The team of more than 30 employees is led by the group’s president and CEO, Denis Pelletier, who has about 30 years of experience as an engineer and manager, in addition to being responsible for carrying out projects with a volume of US $ 1.4 billion at Alstom / GE Hydro, among others.

In the course of the sharp and recent increase in demand for computing capacity, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KE Group’s knowledge and experience are essential for Northern Data to simultaneously develop new locations. With the acquisition of KE Group, Northern Data gained one of the most important resources for building new sites and, thus, can accelerate the simultaneous development and construction of sites, in view of the urgent global demand for computing capacity.

Aroosh Thillainathan, CEO of Northern Data, comments on the acquisition: “We have had a moment of extreme growth in the past few weeks, driven by high demand for computing capacity and, in particular, HPC solutions. After this growth, we are excited to acquire the Canadian KE Group: KE Group’s know-how and intellectual property are not only a valuable addition to our experience, but also allow us to accelerate the simultaneous development and establishment of additional locations. Above all, in the domestic market in Canada, we see the acquisition as the basis for building more sites for our medium-term high-performance computing solutions. ”

Denis Pelletier, President and CEO of KE Group adds: “We are pleased to be part of the Northern Data Group and to bring our experience and knowledge into the construction and operation of HPC data centers in the future. With its newest location in Texas , Northern Data is undertaking an impressive project. It is a special pleasure to work actively, now side by side, with the Northern Data team elsewhere in North America. ”

The acquisition of the entire KE Group will be carried out through a capital increase against the contribution in kind, through the issue of 83,333 shares, which are subject to a complete block for a period of three years.

About Northern Data:

Northern Data AG creates and offers global infrastructure solutions in the field of High Performance Computing (HPC), offering solutions in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence, big data analysis, blockchain applications, streaming games and others. Operating internationally, the company evolved from the merger of German Northern Bitcoin AG and North American Whinstone US, Inc. and is now a recognized leader in providing HPC solutions worldwide. The company offers HPC solutions, stationary in large, cutting-edge data centers, as well as in high-tech mobile data centers, which can be anywhere in the world. In doing so, Northern Data AG combines self-developed software and hardware with smart concepts for sustainable energy supply. Currently, in Texas, Whinstone is building the largest HPC data center in the USA and, at the same time, the largest specialized HPC facility in the world.

About Kelvin Emtech Group:

The KE Group consists of three Canadian companies, Kelvin Emtech Inc, K.E. Technology and CEDTECH Construction Inc. With more than 30 employees, KE Group, based in Quebec, Canada, is one of the leading data center design companies in the country and has over 25 years of experience in developing electromechanical infrastructures in the United States. your customers’ locations. KE Group specializes in complete electromechanical installations in connection with services 24 hours a day / 7 times a week for TIER I to TIER IV data centers, as well as all essential infrastructures in areas such as IT, telecommunications or communications engineering. Activities include testing, requirements analysis, planning and construction, as well as operating the facilities.

Legal notice:

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of Northern Data AG and does not constitute a prospectus of Northern Data AG. The information contained in this press release is not intended to form the basis for any financial, legal, tax or other business decision. Investments or other decisions should not be made solely on the basis of this press release. As with all commercial and investment matters, consult a qualified professional consultant.

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided only as a facility and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has a legal effect.

