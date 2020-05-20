The governments of Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden announced on Wednesday (20) that they will make a counter-proposal to the plan of Germany and France which provides for the creation of a 500 billion euros fund to lift the European Union out of the crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The four Member States criticize the Franco-German project because it relies on the issuing of EU-guaranteed EU debt securities to finance the fund, which would thus obtain money on the market at lower interest rates than if some countries , such as Italy, Greece, Spain and Portugal, did so individually.

The funds would be transferred to Member States in economic difficulties due to the pandemic and paid by the European Commission with the Community budget, which is the set of financial contributions from each country.

However, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden argue that the funds raised by the European Commission should be distributed to the Member States in the form of loans.

“In the coming days, we will present a proposal with a series of ideas. We are convinced that the recovery of the European economy is possible without a communitarianization of debts,” said the Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz.

“We want to show solidarity with the states hard hit by the crisis, but we believe that the right path is that of loans, and not that of contributions,” he added.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who declared support for the Franco-German proposal, said he did not ask for “generosity” from the European Union, but rather “responsibility”. “Some European countries continue to press for a common budget and a modest recovery fund. I am convinced that this position reflects the inability to understand the historical challenges we face,” said the prime minister in an article published on the website “Politico”.

The proposal from France and Germany brings together the two largest economies in the EU, but will still depend on the endorsement of the other 25 Member States.

