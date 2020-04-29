Northern Chemical cover of My Chemical Romance released with all instruments | INSTAGRAM

After listening to the cover of “I’m Not Ok” in Mexican regional, you will not be the same.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

We all know perfectly that, due to social isolation, most people have spare time to spare, because exactly because of that situation and in view of the recent return of My Chemical Romance to the stage, a user did not hesitate to prepare a new cover to honor to the favorite “emos”.

This is the northern version of “Im not Okay” the iconic hit that made the band famous in its beginnings, now it sounds to the rhythm of the accordion and of course, the Spanish version.

You may also be interested: Video Natti Natasha leaves breathless with daring dance

It was a page on Facebok who was in charge of sharing and viralizing the very peculiar cover, which surprisingly fits perfectly with the lyrics of the original version, as well as the melody and even imitations of the screams are heard, and even the second voices performed by Gerard Way, who in turn on the cover of the song can be seen wearing a ranchero hat, which is not bad at all.

“In tastes genres are broken” and it is that, although northern music is not to your total liking, we have to accept that this musical adaptation really turned out very well, because as we already mentioned, it is quite musically attached to the original theme of the album ” Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge ”which was released in 2004, while blending seamlessly with the Mexican genre without changing the song’s original base.

Read also: Danna Paola is the third in disagreement between Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel

“I’m not good anymore, I like you badly” / “I’m not ok, you wear me out,” says the chorus in the version translated into Spanish, published on Facebook. “I really am fine, the net, I am perfectly fine, believe me,” he says almost at the end of the new version of “I’m Not Ok”, in total northern style.

A very original and creative version, nobody asked for it, but it was certainly a very good idea, especially for those who take it with good humor, because in these isolated times the best thing we can do is to have fun and laugh at the occurrences they have many Internet users.

Could it be that soon we can expect more covers for the songs of My Chemical Romance in this particular style?

.