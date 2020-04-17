The governors of the nine states in the Northeast region sent this Friday, 17th, an invitation to the new Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, to discuss policies to control the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

On the governors’ agenda are the transfer of funds from the Union to the States, the opening of new ICU beds and the acquisition of medical equipment.

Most of the region’s representatives are from opposition parties to the Jair Bolsonaro government. On several occasions they complained about delays in transfers and questioned the criteria for the distribution of the R $ 8 billion announced by former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta for the health area.

In addition, these states have complained about competition with the federal government in the purchase of protective equipment (PPE), tests and respirators. Based on a law passed two weeks ago, the federal government has requested all the equipment produced in Brazil, leaving states with only the option to buy abroad, where they face competition from countries such as the USA.

Also this Friday, the Northeast Consortium sent the federal government the suggestion that the approximately 15 thousand Brazilians who studied medicine abroad and await the validation of their diplomas be incorporated into the Unified Health System (SUS) and can be part of of an emergency brigade to combat covid-19.

It should also be on the agenda of the meeting, if Teich accepts the invitation, what will be the new minister’s stance in relation to the social distance measures adopted in the last month and subject to criticism from President Bolsonaro.

In practice, according to an agent heard by the state, the governors want to build a direct relationship with Teich avoiding political disputes with Bolsonaro, who has treated states as opponents since the beginning of the crisis.

See too:

Coronavirus: afraid of covid-19, owners in the Middle East abandon pets

.